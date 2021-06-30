Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.06.2021
TAAT Global Q2 Zahlen: 317% Wachstum! - Schneller und stärker als erwartet!
30.06.21
14:13 Uhr
GlobeNewswire
30.06.2021 | 13:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Debt instrument issued by Scandinavian Biogas Fuels International AB (publ) is admitted to trading on STO Sustainable Bonds (262/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to admit 1 debt instrument issued by Scandinavian
Biogas Fuels International AB (publ) to trading with effect from 2021-07-01.
Last day of trading is set to 2026-06-01. The instrument will be admitted to
trading on STO Sustainable Bonds. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1004314
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
