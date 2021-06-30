Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.06.2021
TAAT Global Q2 Zahlen: 317% Wachstum! - Schneller und stärker als erwartet!
WKN: 904596 ISIN: US8688612048 
30.06.21
15:23 Uhr
4,180 Euro
+0,060
+1,46 %
Dow Jones News
30.06.2021 | 13:58
Surgutneftegas PJSC: Information statement on income accrued on the issuer's equity securities

DJ 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on income accrued on the issuer's equity securities 

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 
'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on income accrued on the issuer's equity securities 
30-Jun-2021 / 13:24 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Information statement[i] on income accrued on the issuer's equity securities 
 
On 30 June 2021 the annual general shareholders' meeting of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC adopted the resolution to pay 
(declare) dividends on the issuer's ordinary and preference shares for 2020. 
 
Identifying attributes of the issuer's securities on which income is accrued 
Class, category (type) and other identifying attributes: ordinary and preference registered non-documentary shares. 
International securities identification number (ISIN): ordinary shares: RU0008926258; preference shares: RU0009029524. 
 
Issues state registration numbers of the securities and their state registration date: ordinary shares: 1-01-00155-A 
dated 24 June 2003; 
preference shares: 2 01 00155-? dated 24 June 2003. 
 
The issuer's management body which adopted the resolution to pay (declare) dividends on the issuer's shares: annual 
general shareholders' meeting of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC. 
Date when the resolution to pay (declare) dividends on the issuer's shares was adopted: 30 June 2021. 
Date and number of the minutes of the issuer's general shareholders' meeting which adopted the resolution to pay 
(declare) dividends on the issuer's shares: 30 June 2021, No. 32. 
 
Reporting period for which income is paid on the issuer's securities: 2020. 
Total amount of dividends accrued on the issuer's shares of a certain category (type): 
per ordinary shares: RUB 25,008,196,293.50; 
per preference shares: RUB 51,757,428,139.20 
 
Amount of dividend accrued on one share of a certain category (type): 
per ordinary share: RUB 0.7; 
per preference share: RUB 6.72. 
 
Method of income payment on the issuer's equity securities: cash. 
Date as of which the persons entitled to dividends are determined if the accrued income on the issuer's securities is 
the dividend on the issuer's shares: 20 July 2021. 
 
Date when the obligation to pay the income on the issuer's securities (dividends on shares) is to be discharged, and in 
case the obligation to pay the income on securities must be discharged by the issuer within a certain time (period), 
the expiration date of the period: 
  03 August 2021 - the end of the dividend payment period to nominee holders and trustees, in case these trustees are 
professional participants of the securities market, entitled to dividends; 
  24 August 2021 - the end of the dividend payment period to persons entitled to dividends. 
 
Website used by the issuer to disclose information: 
http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/ 
http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312 
 
Date of the event about which the statement is made: June 30, 2021 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
[i] This Statement is a disclosure of insider information 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US8688612048 
Category Code: DIV 
TIDM:     SGGD 
LEI Code:   2138002GZLU65FRAC894 
Sequence No.: 114640 
EQS News ID:  1213847 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1213847&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 30, 2021 07:26 ET (11:26 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
