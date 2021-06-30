Minute Media, a leading global content and technology company focused on sports culture, today announced new enhancements and partners for Voltax Video, its proprietary online video platform designed to help digital publishers and content creators get more out of their online video strategy, while reducing costs and maximizing revenue. Minute Media launched Voltax Video in May 2020 and has spent the last year innovating, adding new product features, functionality and leading publisher customers including The Daily Mail, The Independent, The Hill, Barstool Sports and more.

Voltax Video is a comprehensive online video platform that provides publishers with a suite of video technology tools designed to grow engagement, content, audience and monetization. Voltax Video delivers innovative video experiences with state-of-the-art video technology, access to an extensive premium content library of more than 400,000 videos including premium sports culture content by Minute Media's owned content brands and a powerful revenue engine including direct and programmatic advertising and other commercial revenue solutions.

Since its launch last year, Minute Media has added new tools and features focused on increasing user retention and engagement. These include:

A powerful recirculation tool that automatically converts a publisher's existing articles into engaging videos, by converting a RSS feed into a video file.

Digital Rights Management solution that helps companies protect and control their digital intellectual property and ensures that rights and restrictions are in place for each piece of content, which can help maximize revenue.

Semantic playlists which use algorithms to create custom video playlists based on relevant content driven by what a user watches.

An enhanced video player for a better user experience on both the user and publisher side. The enhanced player is 16 percent faster than the original version, with a new design, ability to add custom logo and branding in addition to more robust ad inventory. The extended player experience also improves stickiness through content discovery.

"Our partnership with Minute Media's Voltax Player technology has enabled us to provide our consumers with an in-article video content recommendation feed of the day's top trending videos which are contextualised on a channel level," said Chris Hanson, Account Director, Video at The Daily Mail.

"Working with Minute Media has led to increased monetization for The Independent in the US by leveraging a variety of their video products. Their team has been agile and responsive- ensuring a collaborative partnership across our demand and platforms. We're confident in our continued long term venture," said Blair Tapper, Senior Vice President, US of The Independent.

"Minute Media's tech-driven approach to publishing has been key to our global growth during challenging times in the digital media industry. We spent the last year collecting feedback from our partners to make Voltax Video the best-in-class video tool for the user and our publishing partners. It was designed to adapt as the ecosystem changes, allowing us to continuously innovate and add product features and functionality that will benefit publishers while enhancing the user experience and increasing engagement," said Asaf Peled, Founder and CEO of Minute Media.

Voltax Video is part of the Voltax 360 suite of publishing tools designed to provide an end-to-end Publishing-as-a-Service solution for the modern digital publisher. The complete platform will be launched later this year.

About Minute Media

Minute Media is a leading global content and technology company. We create authentic stories from diverse perspectives across our portfolio of content brands, which include The Players' Tribune, FanSided, 90min, DBLTAP, Mental Floss and The Big Lead. We also power the creation, distribution and consumption of digital, multimedia content for creators, publishers and commercial partners through our proprietary technology platform, Voltax. As of March 2021, the company currently holds the #1 spot in Comscore's U.S. sports video rankings and #3 in U.S. sports reach. For more information, visit www.MinuteMedia.com.

