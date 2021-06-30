Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced that it will host a virtual R&D Day for investors and analysts on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 at 8 a.m. CT. Horizon's R&D Day will include presentations from the Company's R&D leadership team and key opinion leaders with a focus on the Company's pipeline.

Additional details, including how to access the live webcast, will follow closer to the event. A recorded archived version of the webcast will be available on Horizon's website shortly after the event.

About Horizon

Horizon is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: we apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, please visit www.horizontherapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210630005107/en/

Contacts:

Investors:

Tina Ventura

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

investor-relations@horizontherapeutics.com



Ruth Venning

Executive Director, Investor Relations

investor-relations@horizontherapeutics.com



U.S. Media:

Geoff Curtis

Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs Chief Communications Officer

media@horizontherapeutics.com



Ireland Media:

Ray Gordon

Gordon MRM

ray@gordonmrm.ie