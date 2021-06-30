Aptevo Therapeutics' Scientists to Present At Virtual Cell Engager Summit

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. ("Aptevo") (NASDAQ:APVO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platform technologies, today announced that three members of the Company's scientific team will present at the upcoming Virtual Cell Engager Summit being hosted from Tuesday, June 29, 2021 through Thursday, July 1, 2021. The conference is focused on strategies to "accelerate approval of cell engager therapies."

Presentations are as follows:

Peter Pavlik, PhD, Director of Molecular Biology and Antibody Engineering will give a presentation entitled "Engineering of APVO442, a bispecific molecule with high affinity tumor targeting and low affinity binding to CD3 to potentially improve efficacy in solid tumors." His talk will provide an overview of Aptevo's pre-clinical target designed to overcome limitations of high affinity CD3 T cell engagers for solid tumor indications.

Date & Time: Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 9:45 a.m. Eastern time.

Hilario Ramos, PhD, Senior Director of Immuno-Biology will give a talk on the Company's pre-clinical drug candidate, APVO603, entitled "APVO603: A distinct dual agonistic bispecific approach to facilitate anti-tumor activity and overcome limitations of monoclonal OX-40 and 4-1BB targeting." His talk will focus on the unique aspects of this bispecific asset, including the potential for an improved efficacy and safety profile.

Date & Time: Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Catherine McMahan, PhD, Senior Director of Pharmacology and Cell Sciences will participate in a panel discussion entitled "Risk Mitigation Measures & Dosing Strategy for Cell Engager Drug Candidates." This panel will focus on risk identification, mitigation and prediction strategies, with a focus on risk mitigation measures for cytokine release syndrome in study protocols.

Date & Time: Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time.

"We are excited to present multiple preclinical assets that demonstrate not only novel biology but unique design based on our ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platform technologies; and are especially enthusiastic to share this work at the Cell Engager Summit among industry thought leaders," said Jane Gross, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer for Aptevo. "The Aptevo pipeline holds great promise for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors and we are proud to present this emerging body of work in a conference setting."

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company's lead clinical candidate, APVO436, and preclinical candidates, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603, were developed based on the Company's versatile and robust ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology. APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLEX platform technology. The ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms can generate highly differentiated bispecific and multi-specific antibodies with potentially unique mechanisms of action for the treatment of different types of cancer. Aptevo is seeking to leverage its deep expertise in oncology drug development to improve treatment outcomes and survival of cancer patients with a special emphasis on difficult to treat forms of cancer. For more information, please visit www.aptevotherapeutics.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, Aptevo's expectations about the activity, efficacy and safety of its therapeutic candidates and potential use of any such candidates as therapeutics for treatment of disease, advancement of its clinical trials and its expectations regarding the effectiveness of its ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms, and any other statements containing the words "may," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "hopes," "intends," "optimism," "potential," "designed," "engineered," "breakthrough," "innovative," "innovation," "promising," "plans," "forecasts," "estimates," "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Aptevo's current intentions, beliefs and expectations regarding future events. Aptevo cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will be accurate. Investors should realize that if underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could differ materially from Aptevo's expectations. Investors are, therefore, cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement.

There are a number of important factors that could cause Aptevo's actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including a deterioration in Aptevo's business or prospects; adverse developments in clinical development, including unexpected safety issues observed during a clinical trial; adverse developments in the U.S. or global capital markets, credit markets or economies generally; and changes in regulatory, social and political conditions. For instance, actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including the uncertainties inherent in the initiation and enrollment of future clinical trials, availability and timing of data from ongoing clinical trials, expectations for the timing and steps required in the regulatory review process, expectations for regulatory approvals, the impact of competitive products, actions of activist stockholders, our ability to enter into agreements with strategic partners and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of the Company's product candidates, business or economic disruptions due to catastrophes or other events, including natural disasters or public health crises such as the novel coronavirus (referred to as COVID-19). These risks are not exhaustive, Aptevo faces known and unknown risks. Additional risks and factors that may affect results are set forth in Aptevo's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and its subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. The foregoing sets forth many, but not all, of the factors that could cause actual results to differ from Aptevo's expectations in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and, except as required by law, Aptevo does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect new information, events or circumstances.

