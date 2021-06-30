Boxwood Partners, LLC: Boxwood Partners Adds Two New Members to Growing Team

Dan Alfano and Colby Carter Newest Members to Investment Bank

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Boxwood Partners a leading middle-market investment banking firm based in Jupiter, FL, announced the hiring of two new members to its staff.

Dan Alfano was hired as an Associate at Boxwood. Prior to joining Boxwood, Alfano worked for Moelis & Company in Chicago. He served as an investment banking generalist and helped execute transactions, including buy-side and sell-side M&A, private placements, recapitalizations, and PIPES across a diverse array of industries. Prior to Moelis, Alfano worked in Investment Analytics and Data at Dimensional Fund Advisors in Austin, TX and as a Senior Associate in PwC's Forensic Technology Solutions practice in New York, NY.

Alfano holds an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a B.S. in Management from Boston College. The Huntington, NY native resides in Richmond, VA with his wife and son.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to join the Boxwood team during its tremendous period of growth," said Alfano. "The firm has solidified its reputation in the middle market with some marquee transactions of late, and I believe the team's steadfast dedication to client success will help to sustain this momentum."

Colby Carter was also recently hired by Boxwood as its newest Analyst.

"Boxwood Partners is one of the leading middle-market investment banks in the country and its consistent success over the last several years speaks for itself," said Carter. "It is a pleasure to join the firm's talented group and assist in its continued growth."

Prior to joining Boxwood, Carter worked for the Analytics and Optimization team at Allianz Partners, where he performed customer experience and customer acquisition strategy analytics. He graduated with a B.A. in Economics and Business and minor in History from Hampden-Sydney College. The Manakin-Sabot native resides in Short Pump, VA with his wife and daughter.

"We are thrilled to add Dan and Colby to our talented staff here at Boxwood," said J. Patrick Galleher, Managing Partner of Boxwood Partners. "They bring significant industry experience and knowledge that will be a great asset to the Boxwood team."

About Boxwood Partners

Boxwood Partners, LLC, is a boutique investment bank based in Jupiter, Florida with offices in Richmond, Virginia. Boxwood Partners combines a unique blend of senior-level transaction advisory, business operating experience, and proven process execution skills to give its clients a distinct advantage in the market. The firm's extensive relationships within the global capital and buyer communities (including U.S. and international private equity groups, corporations, and lenders) and other important transaction-related service providers such as consultants, attorneys, and accountants, ensure that the firm's clients receive the attention, service, and results they deserve.

For more information about Boxwood Partners, please visit www.boxwoodpartners.com

