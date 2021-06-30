Many also expressed concern about the privacy of their data

Global API Management leader Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA) is releasing results from a consumer survey showing that, while many Americans are taking advantage of growing interoperability in healthcare, they still want more control of their health data.

The healthcare industry is moving steadily toward opening up its data repositories and securely sharing information, and the Centers for Medicare Medicaid Services (CMS) require healthcare partners to liberate patient data via FHIR APIs by July 1.

In the survey conducted in April 2021, Axway found Americans want what APIs in healthcare can offer: better access to and ownership of their health records. But they also want to know their data and privacy will be protected.

The good news is nearly half of the respondents (46%) feel their online healthcare portals and websites are easy to use. But the survey also highlights missed opportunities: 31% of respondents say these portals don't really offer any additional value, and nearly 25% find them hard to navigate.

"We have such an opportunity to transform the patient experience and offer better value with these digital experiences," said Axway VP of Healthcare Ruby Raley. "Instead of half-heartedly adopting FHIR, we can see the interoperability rule as a chance to innovate, delivering new services to improve outcomes and helping patients take control of their care."

Most Americans (74%) say they want their health providers to have the same, most up-to-date information about patients, but the 26% that disagree are worried about the security and privacy of their health data. Rahim Bhatia, Axway EVP of Product Management, says the CMS interoperability rule could help drive transformative solutions, but true interoperabilty will require adopting API-first and design thinking to better serve users.

"Building on a secure foundation means healthcare organizations and patients don't need to worry about about data breaches or leakage," said Bhatia. "Our Amplify API Management platform is helping some of the largest healthcare companies in the world to securely Open Everything, accelerating innovation and delivering a positive, consistent experience."

