Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New long name for ETF issued by Handelsbanken Fonder AB (139/21)

Upon request by the issuer, the following ETF issued by Handelsbanken Fonder AB will change long name. The changes will be valid as of July 1, 2021. Unchanged ISIN: SE0000693293 Current long name: XACT OMXS30 (UCITS ETF) New long name: XACT OMXS30 ESG (UCITS ETF) Unchanged symbol: XACT OMXS30 Please find updated instrument identifiers in the attached document. For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1004328