Mittwoch, 30.06.2021
TAAT Global Q2 Zahlen: 317% Wachstum! - Schneller und stärker als erwartet!
WKN: A14S60 ISIN: SE0007100599 Ticker-Symbol: SVHH 
30.06.21
10:53 Uhr
9,472 Euro
GlobeNewswire
30.06.2021 | 14:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New long name for ETF issued by Handelsbanken Fonder AB (139/21)

Upon request by the issuer, the following ETF issued by Handelsbanken Fonder AB
will change long name. The changes will be valid as of July 1, 2021. 

Unchanged ISIN:   SE0000693293        
Current long name: XACT OMXS30 (UCITS ETF)  
New long name:   XACT OMXS30 ESG (UCITS ETF)
Unchanged symbol:  XACT OMXS30        

Please find updated instrument identifiers in the attached document.


For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1004328
