Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2021) - Enduro Metals Corporation (TSXV: ENDR) (OTCQB: ENDMF) (FSE: SOG) ("Enduro Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company has mobilized field crews for a fully-funded 10,000 metre diamond drilling program this summer within the Company's 654 square kilometre Newmont Lake Project situated in the heart of BC's prolific Golden Triangle.

The exploration program will also include a deep penetrating ORION SWATH and a Titan magnetotelluric ("MT") ground-based geophysical surveys by Quantec Geoscience. Combining deep penetrating IP ("Induced Polarization") and MT technologies has never been conducted on the Newmont Lake Project. This approach is aimed at delineating the scalability of several target areas on the property as these two geophysics systems combined provide a detailed image of geophysical responses at depth.

Several infrastructural improvements have also began including upgrades to the Company's airstrip to allow for larger aircraft, several structural improvements have also begun for an anticipated extended drilling campaign, wildlife, and environmental baseline studies to extend the permittable drilling timeframe, and surveying work to establish an improved winter road into the Newmont Lake Camp.

The fully-funded drill program is designed to test the highest priority targets resulting from 2.5 years of extensive grassroots exploration and research. Included in the campaign will be the first-ever drilling of the Chachi Central Zone ("CCZ"), Havana, and Burgundy's Green Rock Breccia; all of which are targets identified by the Company as being prospective for large-scale, multi-element grassroots discoveries.

Site mobilization has already commenced which includes our professional geological team. Our CEO, Cole Evans & COO, Dylan Hunko are currently onsite ground truthing drill targets and supervising preparations. The drilling team is expected to arrive by the end of this week. The first drill targets are located in the Chachi Corridor.

Enduro's President & CEO Cole Evans states, "The 2021 exploration season is an amalgamation of everything our technical team has learned over the past 2.5 years of systematic exploration across our large land package. We are focused on testing targets we believe have the highest potential of being a top-tier exploration discovery in one of the hottest mining/exploration jurisdictions in the world. The road to this point has not been quick or easy, but it has positioned Enduro to have an exceptional exploration season purpose built to put the scale, optionality, and mineral endowment of the Newmont Lake Project on the radar of the world's biggest mining companies."





About Enduro Metals

Enduro Metals is an exploration company focused on it's flagship Newmont Lake Project; a total 654km2 property located between Eskay Creek, Snip, and Galore Creek within the heart of northwestern British Columbia's Golden Triangle. Enduro entered into an option agreement to acquire 436km2 from Romios Gold Resources who has carefully amalgamated the area since 2005 from numerous smaller operators. Remaining terms on the option agreement are a $1,000,000 CAD cash payment, and issuance of 4 million Common Shares to Romios Gold Resources. Romios will retain a 2% Net Smelter Returns Royalty (an "NSR") on the Newmont Lake Project, or on any after-acquired claims within a 5 km radius of the original boundary of the project, which may be reduced at any time to a 1% NSR on the payment of $2 million per 0.5% NSR. The remaining 218km2 is owned 100% by Enduro and was acquired via staking or cash purchase. Building on prior results, the Company's geological team have outlined 4 deposit environments of interest across the Newmont Lake Project including high-grade epithermal/skarn gold along the McLymont Fault, copper-gold alkalic porphyry mineralization at Burgundy, high-grade epithermal/skarn silver/zinc at Cuba, and a large 9km x 4km geochemical anomaly hosting various gold, silver, copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, and lead mineralization along the newly discovered Chachi Corridor.

