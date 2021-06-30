Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2021) - Izotropic Corporation (CSE: IZO) (OTCQB: IZOZF) (FSE: 1R3) ("Izotropic" or the "Company") a Company commercializing "Izoview," a true 3D, dedicated Breast Computed Tomography (CT) imaging technology for the diagnostic identification of breast cancers, announced today that it has appointed Dr. Younes Achkire as EVP of Product Engineering, responsible for the final design and fabrication of Izoview and future accessory products.

"As CEO, I am committed on every level to execute a very aggressive plan to explore and provide solutions and applications across women's breast health and Dr. Achkire's appointment fulfills an essential role within Izotropic's operations as we continue to move forward," said Dr. John McGraw. "Dr. Achkire brings a unique combination of business development, product positioning, engineering, medical device product development, manufacturing, and senior project management expertise to his role where he will be responsible for working with StarFish Medical to expedite product development and fabrication processes on the first run of Izoview units, as well as oversee designing and manufacturing of additional Breast CT products."

By bringing a product engineering chief in house, Izotropic will reduce long-term engineering costs associated with research and development and future planned products across the Izoview platform, including diagnostic imaging, screening, treatment planning and monitoring in surgical oncology, and breast reconstruction and implant monitoring in plastic and reconstruction surgery.

"As a medtech engineering executive with decades of experience, I know the potential Izoview has to disrupt the world of breast imaging and the power of having efficient and critical operating teams and structures during the integral growth stage Izotropic is currently in. I am aligned with Dr. McGraw's vision for Izotropic and his aggressive plans to expedite patient access to Breast CT," said Dr. Younes Achkire, EVP of Product Engineering. "I have founded startups and held COO and EVP roles with medical device companies where I was directly responsible for product designs and development, product marketing, and initiatives that built direct revenue increases as high as 30% for various companies including, Foxconn, Zap Surgical, and Sotera Wireless Inc.

With my expertise in developing high precision equipment, such as an image guided radiosurgery medical device for cancer applications, I will engineer novelties in Izoview that will provide superior diagnostics performance, improve user and patient experience and also reduce the cost of ownership. In addition to contributing to and expediting the initial Izoview clinical study units, I will be helping to build value for the Company through patent development, training of field teams for customer installations and will be focused on reducing sales cycles and increasing revenue long-term.

I look forward to my integral role in developing and manufacturing a platform of products that will make a disruptive impact on women's breast health with Izotropic."

Izotropic is granting working consultants and advisors 450,000 stock options at an exercise price of $0.74. The stock options are in effect for two (2) years and vest immediately.

Dr. Younes Achkire's Background

Dr. Achkire completed his Ph.D. at the Université Libre de Bruxelles (ULB) in Brussels, Belgium and his Post-Doctoral work at the California Institute of Technology (Caltech), and has over 20 years engineering experience from startups to working with large teams in established organizations. His more recent positions and accomplishments include Founder and Chief Technical Officer of Zap Surgical Systems where he led the design and manufacturing of a self-shielded radiosurgery device for head and neck cancer as well as Chief Operating Officer of Sotera Wireless, a Foxconn Health Technology company, where he grew existing device revenue by 30%, while designing the next generation of wireless health monitoring products. Prior to these positions, he was VP of Engineering at Solyndra LLC, Engineering Manager at Applied Materials, and Design Engineer for Varian Medical Systems.

