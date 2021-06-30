Anzeige
Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Total Voting Rights

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / For the purposes of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, Love Hemp (AQSE:LIFE) (OTCQB:WRHLF) announces that the Company has 829,145,188 ordinary shares of 1p each in issue ('Ordinary Shares'), each share carrying the right to one vote. The figure of 829,145,188 should be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please visit: www.lovehempgroup.com or contact:

Love Hemp Group

Andrew Male
Chairman & Director

+44 (0) 7926 397 675

andrew@lovehempgroup.com

Financial Advisor

Rupert Fane

H&P Advisory Limited

+44 (0) 20 7907 8500

rf@hannam.partners

AQSE Corporate Advisor

Mark Anwyl/Allie Feuerlein

Peterhouse Capital Limited

+44 (0) 20 7469 0930

ma@peterhousecap.com

af@peterhousecap.com

Financial PR

Tim Blythe/Alice McLaren/Madeleine Gordon-Foxwell

Blytheweigh

+44 (0) 207 138 3204

lovehemp@blytheweigh.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Love Hemp Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/653704/Love-Hemp-Group-PLC-Announces-Total-Voting-Rights

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
