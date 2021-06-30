Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New last trading date for bond loan issued by Fastighets AB Balder on STO Corporate Bonds (263/21)

As from July 1, 2021, the following bond loan issued by Fastighets AB Balder will have a new last trading date. The change is made for technical reasons and is not the result of any changes to the instrument's terms and conditions. ISIN New last trading date SE0013359726 2022-06-21 Please find updated instrument details in the attached document. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nasdaq Stockholm, Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80. Nasdaq Stockholm AB Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1004332