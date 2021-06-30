Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 30.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
TAAT Global Q2 Zahlen: 317% Wachstum! - Schneller und stärker als erwartet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 932100 ISIN: SE0000455057 Ticker-Symbol: 28F 
Frankfurt
30.06.21
09:06 Uhr
53,20 Euro
-0,06
-0,11 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FASTIGHETS AB BALDER Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FASTIGHETS AB BALDER 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
52,9453,2815:37
GlobeNewswire
30.06.2021 | 14:53
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New last trading date for bond loan issued by Fastighets AB Balder on STO Corporate Bonds (263/21)

As from July 1, 2021, the following bond loan issued by Fastighets AB Balder
will have a new last trading date. The change is made for technical reasons and
is not the result of any changes to the instrument's terms and conditions. 

ISIN     New last trading date
SE0013359726 2022-06-21      


Please find updated instrument details in the attached document.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nasdaq
Stockholm, Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1004332
FASTIGHETS AB BALDER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.