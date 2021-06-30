Receivables Fintech Chaser Opens Up Software Offering to All Businesses, Regardless of Their Accounting Platform

LONDON, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chaser , the global credit control automation platform and service provider, today released its .csv import tool, Chase Import, to allow any business globally to benefit from accounts receivables automation agnostically from their accounting system.

For too long, businesses have had to rely on manual, error-prone processes to manage their accounts receivables. Using Chaser, they can automate the entire cycle, speed up invoice processing and increase their cash flow. Current customers report getting paid up to 16 days sooner and saving 15+ hours per week.

Because reconciliation and synching with the accounting system is key to accurate invoice chasing, businesses could previously only rely on specific accounts receivables software, which were compatible with their accounting system. As most accounting systems allow for invoice information to be extracted and downloaded into a .csv file, Chaser has introduced a .csv import tool that allows businesses to import invoice information into the accounts receivables automation platform (Chaser). Whether they use Netsuite, SAP, Oracle, Epicor or another accounting software, Chaser is now available for all businesses that now have a way to manage incomplete invoice payments and chase for outstanding invoices.

The benefits of this tool include:

Quick, fast and easy-to-implement imports with any accounting system.

Automated and personalised invoice payment chasing, ensuring that users maintain great customer relationships whilst getting paid faster.

Automated "thank you for paying" emails for customers who have paid.

Reduced credit control and accounts receivables management time and fewer errors.

For the toughest cases, invoices can be escalated within the Chaser application directly to Chaser's debt collection service.

Each invoice reminder can include access to a payment portal and a pay now button, encouraging payments on the spot.

Users can use the Chaser app to offer payment plans to their customers and chase these instalments accordingly.

Access to credit checking and scoring in the app.

Pedro Sampaio, CTO of Chaser, has said: "At Chaser, it is our mission to give all businesses the confidence that they will get paid for their work, and by opening up our software to all accounting platforms through the Chase Import feature, we are helping make this a reality for more businesses worldwide."

ABOUT CHASER

Chaser Technologies Limited helps businesses get paid sooner with its award-winning payment chasing automation platform, debt collections agency and outsourced credit control services. By sending automatic and deeply personalised reminders, the software and service provider effectively gets invoices paid on time without losing the human touch. To date, Chaser has helped users chase over £3 billion in overdue invoices.

Chaser was named the Accounting Excellence 'Cloud App of the Year' three years in a row (2017, 2018, and 2019), Xero's 'App Partner of the Year' (2016), and App Partner of the Month (August 2019).

