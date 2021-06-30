Basanite Industries, LLC: Basanite Industries Introduces BasaMax, its Proprietary Manufacturing System for BasaFlex Basalt Fiber Rebar

POMPANO BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Basanite Industries, LLC (OTCQB:BASA) ("Basanite" or the "Company") announced today it has completed qualification of its completely new, proprietary BasaMax Pultrusion Manufacturing System. The BasaMax system utilizes the same factory floorspace as conventional pultrusion equipment but offers double the manufacturing capacity and operates significantly faster than any available alternative. Further, the equipment is uniquely optimized for manufacturing products using Basalt fiber.

Basanite has successfully completed its initial production trials and product validations on the initial BasaMax prototype unit pictured here, and this system is now qualified for production. Basanite's CEO Simon Kay brought to Basanite aerospace composite manufacturing quality control procedures and standards from his experience as CEO of Aerospace Technologies Group, and these have been utilized in Basanite's current production systems and in the design of the BasaMax system. BasaMax is both modular and scalable, allowing for flexibility in expansion and development of future manufacturing sites. The BasaMax system is fully integrated and is operated wirelessly, ensuring that each bar produced carries Basanite's world-class quality and physical properties while eliminating unnecessary waste.

Ability to Deliver Large Scale Orders. Subject to adequate financing, Basanite intends to install 10 BasaMax systems into the Pompano Beach facility. This will increase the 2-shift manufacturing capacity of the Pompano Beach facility to over 70 million linear feet per year. Basanite's five legacy pultrusion machines will be subsequently converted into dedicated BasaLinks (shapes and bends) manufacturing equipment, allowing the new BasaMax systems to be focused solely on BasaFlex rebar production. BasaLinks represent only about 10% of the linear requirements in a typical construction project, but generally represent 20+% of the project's sales value. This approach optimizes the Company's ability to deliver larger scale orders to the construction industry.

A Corrosion-Proof Green Solution. As the supply chain for traditional construction materials has become increasingly back-logged, Basanite is leading the way forward with innovative, "green" and sustainable solutions that also offer substantially superior benefits. Compared with steel rebar, BasaFlex is 2½ times stronger, roughly ¼ the weight, and is completely corrosion-proof. Collectively, these value propositions have created substantial market interest in Basanite.

"America's infrastructure is eroding at an exponential rate; much of it is because of failing concrete structures due to spalling rebar," stated Basanite CEO Simon Kay. "Through our innovation and execution, we seek to provide long-term, sustainable solutions to this critical dilemma."

About BasaFlex

BasaFlex is an enhanced, engineered Basalt fiber reinforced polymer (BFRP) rebar, engineered to add intrinsic value in a concrete structure by eliminating corrosion problems associated with steel reinforcement - saving both time and money over the structure's lifecycle. In addition to being corrosion proof, BasaFlex is much stronger in tensile strength, resistant to acids and alkali, non-conductive, and a fraction of the weight of steel for the same strength. It is so light, in fact, a single truck can carry roughly four times the quantity of material compared to steel - significantly reducing transportation cost.

About Basanite

Basanite Industries, LLC (OTCQB BASA), is a leading manufacturer and market developer of environmentally friendly, high-performance composite products used in concrete reinforcement. Superior to traditional steel elements, Basanite's sustainable products are non-corrosive, lighter, stronger and longer lasting. For more information, please visit www.BasaniteIndustries.com.

