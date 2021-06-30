Gaia Metals Corp.: Patriot Battery Metals Closes Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:PMET)(OTCQB:RGDCD)(FSE:R9GA) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement offering, as previously announced on June 21, 2021, for total gross proceeds of $3,709,120 (the "Private Placement").

The Company has allotted and issued 23,182,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.16 per Unit. Each unit consists of one common share of the Company and one transferable share purchase warrant, entitling the holder to acquire one additional common share at an exercise price of $0.25 for a period of 24 months from the closing date.

In relation to the Private Placement, the Company has paid finder's fees of $66,452.40 and issued 415,328 finder's warrants to arm's-length parties, entiling the holder to acquire one share at a price of $0.25 per share for a period of 24 months.

The Company will use the proceeds from the Private Placement towards exploration on its Quebec and Idaho properties and general working capital. All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a hold period expiring October 31, 2021.

About Patriot Battery Metals Inc.

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects containing battery, base and precious metals.

The Company's flagship assets are the wholly owned Corvette Property, and the FCI Property (held under Option from O3 Mining Inc.) located in the James Bay Region of Quebec and the Freeman Creek Gold Property, located in Idaho, USA.

In addition, the Company holds the Pontax Lithium-Gold Property, QC; the Golden Silica Property, BC; and the Hidden Lake Lithium Property, NWT, where the Company maintains a 40% interest, as well as several other assets in Canada.

For further information, please contact Adrian Lamoureux, CEO & Director at Tel: 778-945-2950, E-mail: adrian@gaiametalscorp.com or visit www.gaiametalscorp.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"BLAIR WAY" "ADRIAN LAMOUREUX"

Blair Way, President & Director Adrian Lamoureux, CEO & Director

Forward Looking Statements:

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Gaia Metals Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/653652/Patriot-Battery-Metals-Closes-Private-Placement