KINGFA Medical, AIM-X GLOBAL, and Gloves.com Announce Partnership to Supply Nitrile Gloves Worldwide

The Ever-Growing Gap Between Supply and Demand Has Spurred a Series of New Partnerships in an Effort To Raise Global Production Capacity

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / The Health Industry Distributors Association reports that the demand for Nitrile Gloves have risen to 585 billion units during the COVID-19 Pandemic while the current combined global manufacturing capacity is only 370 billion units.

So as to address the ever-so-growing supply-demand differential, two global brands; KINGFA Medical and AIM-X GLOBAL, have joined in a partnership to fulfill the global Nitrile Gloves shortage. Both companies' underlying principles of "bankability and compliance" have made them household names with governments, NGO's and Tier 1 companies throughout the world.

The agreement was signed between KINGFA Medical Chairman Zhi Min Yuan and AIM-X. At the signing KINGFA Medical Chairman Zhi Min Yuan said that he "believes that this partnership will facilitate new sales, bringing benefit for both the global brands." AIM-X's co-founder and Chairman of the board Birzhan Mukashev voiced similar sentiments and stated "this partnership will not only enable AIM-X to contribute in the global PPE supply chain but also is the first step towards co-branding other medical products with KINGFA."

KINGFA Medical started their journey in 2013 emerging as a market leader in the field of medical hygiene consumables. As a leader in the market. It has invested over VSC> 700 million in building production lines, warehouses and packaging facilities through multiple phases.

AIM-X GLOBAL is a premium PPE manufacturer and brand originating in Kazakhstan, which was created in the first quarter of 2020 in direct response to the need for a bankable and fully compliant PPE manufacturing solution. The parent company of AIM-X GLOBAL, together with its stakeholders, own and/or control the entire supply chain from feedstock, raw materials, and factories to distribution and logistics of 22 factories in China and six factories in Turkey. AIM-X have taken footsteps in major global COVID-19 hotspots. It has subsidiary companies and distributors in the USA, Canada, UK, Sweden, Croatia, Poland, Russia and Bangladesh. The strategically placed warehouses of AIM-X also enable smooth and efficient movement of their products.

This partnership between the two complementary organizations will make the procurement of medical-grade nitrite gloves significantly easier and more efficient, enabling governments, multilateral development agencies, Tier 1 NGO's and the private sector to secure timely delivery of Nitrile Gloves across the world.

AIM-X GLOBAL aims to compete in the global market through competitive pricing. Despite the growing demand for raw materials and logistical challenges, AIM-X GLOBAL plans to serve the COVID-19 hotspots in the USA and Europe with the necessary certifications (EN and FDA) as well as test conformity reports are already in place.

With significant allocation of Nitrile Gloves in place for AIM-X GLOBAL resulting from the partnership between two like-minded brands, potential buyers in the USA, EU and other global locations can rely on the efficiency of the distribution network and timely delivery of the most critical medical consumable that prevents the spread of COVID-19.

Gloves.com has been appointed as an official distributor in the USA. The companies' understanding of the market, supply chain logistics, with its strong inland warehousing and logistical assets made them a natural choice as a partner.

AIM-X GLOBAL's Director General Halim Choudhury commented, "As we enter the USA with our FDA 510(K) nitrile gloves, we couldn't be more thrilled to have a well-established distribution alliance. This direct partnership has already been successful in bringing large quantities of high-quality PPE products into the US, saving consumers substantial sums over purchasing through less direct, more traditional distribution methods."

Sean Evans, CEO of Gloves.com further elaborated, "This truly is a natural trilateral partnership to bring together the powerhouse of a tier 1 publicly-listed manufacturer in KINGFA, the tenacity of a globally recognized brand in AIM-X with the distribution and logistical support from Gloves.com."

Currently, the market demand for the USA outstrips the current supply capabilities for original products conforming to the compliance for use as a medical device. The current pandemic has given rise to unscrupulous members of our society to take advantage of the shortfalls in supply with substandard and non-conforming products.

Gloves.com has AIM-X and KINGFA co-branded gloves available at its warehouse in Gardena, California for immediate collection. They are customs-cleared and ready to deploy. Gloves.com is also accepting orders on their online platform, www.gloves.com . They are servicing wholesale and governmental buyers via info@gloves.com or by calling directly.

About KINGFA:

Established in 1993 and listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, KINGFA is a global leader in the production of personal protective medical equipment such as masks, gowns and gloves.

About Gloves.com:

Gloves.com is an Austin, Texas based PPE gloves company established in 1993 that serves retail and institutional buyers from around the globe. For more information, visit https://www.Gloves.com

CONTACT:

Karl Selle

C: +1 240-486-1024

E: Karl@Gloves.com

SOURCE: Gloves.com

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/653672/KINGFA-Medical-AIM-X-GLOBAL-and-Glovescom-Announce-Partnership-to-Supply-Nitrile-Gloves-Worldwide