Translated, an Italy and US-based company that pioneered the use of artificial intelligence to support professional translators, announces that the world-leading private investment house Ardian has invested $25 million via its Ardian Growth fund, leading a $30 million investment round.

Translated is an end-to-end translation platform that combines its renowned proprietary adaptive neural machine translation software ModernMT with its network of 200 000 engaged linguists. Over the last several years, the company has experienced a consistent 30 percent organic growth rate year-on-year. Thanks to this human-machine symbiosis, Translated offerings have been constantly improving. Today Translated can serve global tech platforms including Airbnb, Google and Uber as well as small and medium-sized businesses.

Leveraging its track record in scaling up companies, the Ardian Growth team has joined the founders Isabelle Andrieu and Marco Trombetti to support their ambition in AI and in the Translation world. Through this investment, Ardian will help Translated grow even faster and scale the adoption of its AI-powered platform in Europe and in the US.

Marco Trombetti, co-founder and CEO of Translated, said: "We believe that allowing everyone to understand and be understood is one of the greatest challenges of humankind. We feel the urgency to solve this problem, because the more people understand each other the easier it will be for humanity to achieve any other great challenge. We decided to partner with Ardian because they share with us the love for diversity, they are capable of accelerating our plans and they have the DNA and means to do so in the long term."

Isabelle Andrieu, co-founder of Translated, said: "I am thrilled for the milestones reached so far, thanks to our determination, hard work, and wonderful team of people that have given their time and talent to bet on us. We are rich in enthusiasm and desire to pursue this incredible journey."

Laurent Foata, managing director and head of Ardian Growth, said: "Founded and self-financed by inspiring entrepreneurs like Marco and Isabelle, Translated already posts more than 50 percent of sales in the US market. Such unique achievements chime with Ardian Growth's investment philosophy and track record in the software landscape."

Bertrand Schapiro, director of the Ardian Growth team, added: "By pioneering AI and tailoring it for linguists, Translated has shaken up a market historically dominated by only a few players. We're delighted to support a company that has been able to keep on innovating in AI without losing sight of its overall purpose."

Translated has been offering human translation services for the last 20 years in 194 languages and 40 areas of expertise. The company uses a powerful combination of human creativity and machine intelligence to craft consistent quality translations at speed. Follow @Translation on Twitter.

Ardian is a world-leading private investment house with assets of US$112bn managed or advised in Europe, the Americas and Asia. The company is majority-owned by its employees. It keeps entrepreneurship at its heart and focuses on delivering excellent investment performance to its global investor base. Through its commitment to shared outcomes for all stakeholders, Ardian's activities fuel individual, corporate and economic growth around the world.

Holding close its core values of excellence, loyalty and entrepreneurship, Ardian maintains a truly global network, with more than 700 employees working from fifteen offices across Europe (Frankfurt, Jersey, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris and Zurich), the Americas (New York, San Francisco and Santiago) and Asia (Beijing, Singapore, Tokyo and Seoul). It manages funds on behalf of more than 1,100 clients through five pillars of investment expertise: Fund of Funds, Direct Funds, Infrastructure, Real Estate and Private Debt. Follow @Ardian on Twitter.

