Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 30.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
TAAT Global Q2 Zahlen: 317% Wachstum! - Schneller und stärker als erwartet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6P5 ISIN: CA33745F1071 Ticker-Symbol: 1PY 
Tradegate
25.06.21
13:28 Uhr
0,456 Euro
+0,020
+4,59 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRST VANADIUM CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRST VANADIUM CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4600,48816:49
0,4620,48616:18
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FIRST VANADIUM
FIRST VANADIUM CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FIRST VANADIUM CORP0,456+4,59 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.