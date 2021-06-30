-1000s of UK athletes regularly taking CBD to manage pain, sleep disorders and anxiety

-Football, Rugby, Cricket, Hockey and Golf stars want clarity from governing bodies-

-UK sport has opportunity to lead the world-

Fourfive, the CBD and nutrition brand loved by athletes and those leading an active lifestyle, today called on the UK's sports governing bodies to stop sitting if on the fence and conduct clinical trials into the effectiveness of CBD and medicinal cannabis in professional sport.

Two weeks ago in the US, both the NFL and NFLPA pain management committees committed to a $1 million grant to support research into the effects of cannabis, cannabinoids and non-pharmacologic treatments on pain and athletic performance in American football.

Since WADA sanctioned the use of CBD by athletes in sport, Fourfive has spearheaded the UK's awareness and supply of premier grade CBD, building a stable of advocates from many professional sports sectors as well as many 1000s of customers. But individual sports governing bodies as well as Sport England have thus far been reluctant to show any leadership or foresight on the topic. The fact is that 1000s of UK athletes are choosing CBD to manage pain as an alternative to standard pharmacological treatments.

Dom Day, co-founder, Fourfive, said: "We are hearing from countless customers about the benefits of CBD, not just from athletes but from anyone who leads an active lifestyle, they are telling us that CBD helps with pain management, sleep disorders and anxiety. We want the UK's sport bodies including the RFU, the FA and even Sport England to step up and commit to research which looks at the benefits of CBD and medicinal cannabis so the industry can fulfil its potential,"

The overall market for CBD in the UK is expected to be worth £690 million by the end of 2021 and while The Food Standards Authority (FSA) has moved to provide regulation around the supply of CBD through its Novel food directive, sports authorities have been reluctant and slow to provide guidance and evidence to the athletes they represent.

