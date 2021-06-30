Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in paid subscription shares (BTA) of Tangiamo Touch Technology AB (publ) (371/21)

Trading in Tangiamo Touch Technology AB paid subscription shares (BTA) is to cease. The last trading day is July 1, 2021. Short name: TANGI BTA --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016074454 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 226686 --------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W Fondkommission. For more information, please call G&W Fondkommission tel. +46 (0)8 503 00 050.