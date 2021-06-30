Anzeige
WKN: A2DP4U ISIN: SE0009664303 Ticker-Symbol: 5J7 
Frankfurt
30.06.21
08:11 Uhr
0,063 Euro
-0,001
-0,94 %
30.06.2021
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in paid subscription shares (BTA) of Tangiamo Touch Technology AB (publ) (371/21)

Trading in Tangiamo Touch Technology AB paid subscription shares (BTA) is to
cease. The last trading day is July 1, 2021. 

Short name:  TANGI BTA  
---------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0016074454
---------------------------
Orderbook ID: 226686   
---------------------------


This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W
Fondkommission. For more information, please call G&W Fondkommission tel. +46
(0)8 503 00 050.
