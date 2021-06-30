Whittier Trust Welcomes New Senior Vice President and Client Advisor to Whittier Trust of San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / The Whittier Trust company of San Francisco is excited to welcome new hire, Steve Beverage, as a Senior Vice President and Client Advisor to the firm.

Prior to joining Whittier Trust, Steve was a Private Banker at City National Bank as well as Citi Private Bank, where he managed a portfolio of high-net-worth relationships. Previously, Steve was Vice President at Abbot Downing, focusing on investment, business, and legacy planning for family offices.

"We are very excited that someone having Steve's industry experience has decided to join our team," said Thomas Frank, executive Vice President at Whittier Trust. "Having worked with him at an earlier point in our careers, I am confident that his enthusiasm and expertise will be an asset for our clients and for the growth of our business in Northern California."

Mr. Beverage's focus at Whittier Trust will be to assist clients in creating customized strategies and solutions in the areas of investment management, estate planning, business succession planning, tax-efficient generational wealth transfer, and philanthropy. Steve brings over eighteen years of experience in servicing high-net-worth families and individuals, ensuring they achieve all of their financial, business enterprise, philanthropic, and legacy planning goals.

For more information or upcoming events, contact Brandi J. Fields at, BFields@whittiertrust.com, or visit www.whittiertrust.com .

Whittier Trust is the oldest and largest private multi-family office headquartered on the West Coast. Whittier's wealth management platform serves over 480 families and over 40 foundations throughout the U.S. and advises on over $17 billion in assets. The firm has helped individuals and families manage, grow and transfer wealth intergenerationally for six generations. The firm has offices in South Pasadena, San Francisco, Newport Beach, Reno, Seattle, and Portland. To learn more, visit http://www.whittiertrust.com

SOURCE: Whittier Trust

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/653718/Whittier-Trust-Welcomes-New-Senior-Vice-President-and-Client-Advisor-to-Whittier-Trust-of-San-Francisco