Viewpoint Molecular Targeting, Inc.: Viewpoint Molecular Targeting Appoints Ewa Matczak MD, as Chief Medical Officer

CORALVILLE, IA / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Viewpoint Molecular Targeting, Inc. ("Viewpoint" or the "Company"), a radiopharmaceutical company developing precision lead-212-based α-particle oncology therapeutics and complementary diagnostic imaging agents, today announced the appointment of Ewa Matczak MD to the company as Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Matczak is a medical oncologist/hematologist who spent the first 10 years of her career in basic science research, clinical research and teaching. Her post-medical training included fellowships and research positions at the National Cancer Institute, Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center and Harvard Medical School. She then transitioned to industry and has over 20 years of experience in early and late-stage drug development, particularly in solid tumors and hematology/oncology. Dr. Matczak has held clinical development roles at multiple leading global pharmaceutical companies including, Bayer, Novartis, Eisai and Pfizer.

"We are incredibly pleased to welcome Dr. Matczak as our Chief Medical Officer. She has an impressive track record in early and late-stage drug development with extensive experience working for multiple global pharmaceutical companies. We look forward to leveraging her expertise as we advance our novel theranostics for the treatment and diagnosis of oncology indications with significant unmet need," commented Frances Johnson MD, CEO of Viewpoint.

Dr. Matczak most recently served as VP, Clinical Sciences at Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, where she was responsible for leading development with focus on immune-oncology and building the oncology team. Prior to that, she served as the Associate VP, Oncology at Hengrui Therapeutics where she played a key role in development, oversight and establishment of the company's Oncology program. For nearly a decade she held roles at Pfizer, including Director and Senior Director of Global Medical Affairs as U.S. Sutent Lead and RCC Lead; and Bosutinib Global Clinical Lead in Clinical Development. During her time at Pfizer, she provided leadership in commercial and drug development strategies, clinical trial design, Investigator-initiated research strategies and implementation. Additionally, Dr. Matczak served as Senior Director /International Program Team Leader at Eisai Pharmaceuticals for two targeted therapy agents in early development; Medical Director/Clinical Investigations Leader in the Research & Development Oncology Business Unit, Novartis Pharmaceutical Corporation; and Associate Medical Director/Medical Expert for Clinical Pharmacology at Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceutical. Prior to industry she spent over a decade in basic science research, clinical research and teaching at Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center, the US NIH National Cancer Institute, and Harvard Medical School.

Dr. Matczak added, "The Viewpoint platform technology is among the most innovative and potentially disruptive technologies in alpha-particle therapeutics that I have seen to-date. I am excited to be joining the Company at such a pivotal moment as we enter human clinical studies and gain momentum across multiple fronts. I look forward to further working alongside the team to propel the Company's potentially transformative new class of cancer therapeutics and complementary diagnostic imaging agents forward to provide solutions to cancer patients where there remains significant unmet need."

Dr. Matczak received her Medical Degree from SUNY Downstate, NY. She completed her internal medicine internship, and residency and oncology/hematology fellowship at Columbia Presbyterian under Dr. Karen Antman in New York and she completed her HIV Oncology training and research at Harvard Institute of Medicine/Beth Israel Deaconess with Jerome Groopman where she remained on faculty until she joined the Clinical Trial Evaluation Program (CTEP) at the National Cancer Institute (NCI). She was a National Institute of Health (NIH) Intramural Research Awardee in Dr. Bob Gallo's Lab. Dr. Matczak organized and led multi-disciplinary translational research clinics in Kaposi's Sarcoma and HPV. She was a NIH investigator, and an AIDS Malignancy Consortium and Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group member.

About Viewpoint

Viewpoint Molecular Targeting is a radiopharmaceutical company developing precision oncology therapeutics and complementary diagnostic imaging agents. The Company's proprietary technology utilizes lead-212 to deliver powerful alpha radiation specifically to cancer cells via specialized targeting peptides. Viewpoint is also developing complementary imaging diagnostics that incorporate the same targeting peptides which provide the opportunity to personalize treatment and optimize patient outcomes. This "theranostic" approach enables the ability to see the specific tumor and then treat it to potentially improve efficacy and minimize toxicity associated with many other types of cancer treatments.

The Company's melanoma (VMT01) and neuroendocrine tumor (VMT-??-NET) programs are entering Phase 1 imaging studies, to be followed by Phase 1/2a therapy trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and neuroendocrine tumors at two leading academic institutions. The Company has also developed a proprietary lead-212 generator to secure isotope supply for clinical trial and commercial operations. For more information, please visit the Company's website viewpointmt.com.

