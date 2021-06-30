Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2021) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB: TGCB) ("the Company"), a company created to capitalize on the emerging cyber threat intelligence market. CEO of the Company, Shannon Wilkinson, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "Tego Cyber is a cybersecurity company that specializes in cyber threat intelligence," said Wilkinson. "Basically, what we have developed is a platform that helps enterprises find threats within their environments," she continued, adding that the platform also provides all of the information needed for their clients to respond to the threat appropriately. "Our platform allows the security information teams to have that information when they need it, in a timely and relevant manner."

"Could you give us an update on what has happened since our last interview?", asked Jolly. "It has been a really busy month, and it has all been great things," shared Wilkinson. "We completed the first initial development of our platform," she added. "We have taken our threat intelligence program and we are integrating it into other cybersecurity technologies."

"We were very happy to announce about a week ago that we launched official beta testing with a Fortune 500 company," continued Wilkinson. "We have also gotten numerous requests from our clients about adding cyber threat intelligence reporting to our threat intelligence platform," she said. "The cyber threat intelligence service is really a custom, tailored boutique service for our clients where we will identify what kind of compromised credentials might be out there on the dark web."

"What are the plans moving forward?", asked Jolly. "Right now we're focused on completing our current beta test of the threat intelligence platform," said Wilkinson. "After that, it is going to be about two to four weeks where we are looking forward to launching the platform," she shared. "Then, we're continuing to develop integrations for our threat intelligence platform to other SIEM platforms," explained Wilkinson. "The next integration we have targeted is for Elastic SIEM, but over the next two years we have identified nine other SIEM platforms that we will be going forward with for integrations."

The conversation then turned to Splunkbase, a platform where users can search for and download apps, including the Company's upcoming cyber threat intelligence platform. "Splunk has about 15,000 clients worldwide, and I believe they are adding about 450 new clients every quarter," said Wilkinson. "Each one of those Splunk customers is a potential customer for Tego. So, we're really building our customer base on top of the customer base of Splunk," she continued. "Each time we add an integration, like Elastic SIEM, each of those customers also become potential Tego customers.

"What will the price point be for commercial use of this technology?", asked Jolly. "We have done some analysis of competing solutions out there, which range from between starting prices of $60,000 to $120,000 per year," said Wilkinson. "We chose $75,000 per year, which is an annual subscription," she explained. "In our first year of commercialization, we're targeting to bring 100 Splunk customers on our platform, which would be a revenue of approximately $7.5 million."

To close the interview, Wilkinson encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up-to-date on the Company's current projects and announcements through their website and social media platforms. She also elaborated on the potential of the Company as they prepare to commercialize their cybersecurity threat intelligence product.

To hear Shannon Wilkinson's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7896234-tego-cyber-inc-discusses-upcoming-commercialization-of-cyber-threat-intelligence-platform-with-t.

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/.

About Tego Cyber Inc.

Tego Cyber Inc. (TGCB) ("the Company") was created to capitalize on the emerging cyber threat intelligence market. The Company has developed a cyber threat intelligence application that integrates with top end security platforms to gather, analyze, then proactively identify threats to an enterprise network. The Tego Threat Intelligence Platform (TTIP) takes in vetted and curated threat data and after utilizing a proprietary process, the platform compiles, analyzes, and then delivers that data to an enterprise network in a format that is timely, informative, and relevant. The threat data provides additional context including specific details needed to identify and counteract threats so that security teams can spend less time searching for disparate information. The first version of the TTIP will integrate with the widely accepted SPLUNK platform to provide real-time threat intelligence to macro enterprises using the SPLUNK architecture. The Company plans on developing future versions of the TTIP for integration with other established SIEM systems and platforms including: Elastic, IBM QRadar, AT&T Cybersecurity, Exabeam, and Google Chronical. For more information, please visit www.tegocyber.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release, those which are not purely historical or which depend upon future events, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements regarding the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future constitute forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement. Prospective investors should also consult the risks factors described from time to time in the Company's Reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and Annual Reports to Shareholders.

Contact:

Tego Cyber Inc.

8565 S Eastern Avenue, Suite 150

Las Vegas, Nevada 89123 USA

Tel: 855-939-0100 (North America)

Tel: 725-726-7840 x 705 (Europe)

Email: info@tegocyber.com

Web: tegocyber.com

Facebook: facebook.com/tegocyber

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/tegocyber

Twitter: twitter.com/tegocyber

Investor Relations:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: 212-671-1020

Email: TGCB@crescendo-ir.com

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

(602) 821-1102

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/89125.