Aerospace Tubes Market Size, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 0.9 Billion in 2026, Says Stratview Research

RAIPUR, India, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Aerospace Tubes Market by Platform Type (Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, General Aviation, Military Aircraft, Helicopter, UAV, and Spacecraft), by Material Type [Titanium & Alloys (Ti-6Al-4V, Ti-3Al-2.5V, Commercially Pure, and Others), Nickel & Alloys (Ti-6Al-4V, Ti-3Al-2.5V, Commercially Pure, and Others), Steel & Alloys {320 Series (304/304L, 321, and Others), 21-6-9, and Others}, and Others], by Sales Channel Type (Direct Sales and Distributor Sales), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2021-2026.

This strategic assessment report, from Stratview Research, provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's aerospace tubes market realities and future market possibilities for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026. After a continuous interest in our aerospace hoses and tube assemblies market report from the industry stakeholders, we have tried to further accentuate our research scope to the aerospace tubes market to provide the most crystal-clear picture of the market. The report segments and analyzes the market in the most detailed manner to provide a panoramic view of the market. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants as well as investors in the identification of the low-hanging fruits available in the market as well as to formulate growth strategies.

Aerospace Tubes Market: Highlights

Tubes are the major components used in the fluid conveyance and engine sections, wherein high-temperature resistance with excellent corrosion resistance is critically required. The selection of material is dependent on several parameters including temperature resistance, lightweight, durability, strength, etc. Steel & alloys, titanium & alloys, and nickel & alloys are the three major materials used by the tube manufacturers. Titanium & alloys are gaining traction in the market driven by their enormous advantages over others.

The flourishing aerospace industry was hit with the B737Max grounding in 2019 causing dishevel in the industry. In 2020; however, the pandemic hit the industry hard, causing unimaginable disruption and losses for the stakeholders. The aerospace tubes market followed suit and logged a massive decline of -24% in 2020, creating a lag of 4 to 5 years in the market (unlike our pre-COVID estimates that suggested healthy growth in the market, aligning with the market's movement at the time).

However, the long-term outlook still seems fruitful, well backed by the industry's buoyant nature and strong fundamentals. The lift of Boeing's B737Max in October 2020, gradual opening of travel restrictions, rebounding aircraft deliveries, and Airbus' significantly healed revenue (reaping profit in Q1 2020 as opposed to grave loss in Q1 2020) are among the few key factors signaling recovery, helping the aerospace tubes market stakeholders to recoup at an excellent CAGR of 8.0% and reach US$ 0.9 billion in 2026.

Based on the platform type, the aerospace tubes market is segmented as commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, general aviation, military aircraft, helicopter, UAV, and spacecraft. Despite taking a nosedive in 2020, commercial aircraft is expected to remain the largest and the fastest-growing segment of the market during the forecast period. Increasing demand for lightweight yet durable components and parts, market entry of new players, such as COMAC and Irkut, rebounding aircraft deliveries, and ungrounding of B737Max are some of the key factors propelling the demand for tubes in the commercial aircraft segment.

Based on the material type, the market is segmented as titanium & alloys, nickel & alloys, steel & alloys, and others. Titanium & alloys are expected to remain the largest segment of the market during the forecast period. The density of titanium is 40% less than that of steel- or nickel-based alloys yielding a remarkable weight advantage for aerospace structures. It is a desirable material for high-performance metal tubes owing to their tensile strength (better than that of austenitic or ferritic stainless steels), strength, stiffness, and toughness along with high melting point. Owing to their massive array of advantages, titanium and nickel are gaining traction in the aerospace industry.

In terms of regions, North America is expected to remain the largest market for aerospace tubes during the forecast period. The USA is the growth engine of the region's market with the presence of major aircraft OEMs, tier players, raw material suppliers, and part fabricators. Most of the tube suppliers have their presence in the region to address the emergent needs of OEMs and to be the partner for their upcoming aircraft programs or upcoming fuel-efficient variants of existing aircraft programs.

Asia-Pacific is likely to bounce back at the fastest rate, witnessing the highest growth during the same period. The highest growth of Asia-Pacific is mainly attributable to the increasing aircraft fleet to support rising passenger traffic, opening of assembly plants of Boeing and Airbus for multiple aircraft programs, increasing procurement of military aircraft owing to rising defense budget, and upcoming indigenous aircraft, C919.

The market for aerospace tubes is gradually consolidating as major companies are performing mergers & acquisitions to quickly gain the leading position and to tap growing opportunities in this briskly expanding market. For instance, AMETEK, a leading global supplier of tubes for a wide range of industries, acquired Global Tubes and FMH Aerospace. After the acquisition, AMETEK, Inc. successfully leaped ahead in the market with the added capabilities and expansion of its product portfolio.

The supply chain of this market comprises several nodes including raw material suppliers, tube manufacturers, tube and duct assemblers, tier players, aircraft and engine OEMs, airlines, aircraft leasing companies, and MRO companies. Key players in the aerospace tubes market are AMETEK, Inc., Leggett & Platt, Inc., Haynes International, Inc., Sandvik AB, Plymouth Tube Co., VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation, Senior plc, Kaiser Aluminum, Constellium SE, and Arconic Corporation. Development of lightweight tubes for critical applications, expansion in untapped and growing markets, and execution of mergers & acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

This report studies the aerospace tubes market and has segmented the market in four ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the four ways in which the market is segmented:

Aerospace Tubes Market, by Platform Type

Commercial Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Regional Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

General Aviation (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Military Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Helicopter (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

UAV (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Spacecraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aerospace Tubes Market, by Material Type

Titanium & Alloys

(Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

(Grade Type Analysis: Ti-6Al-4V, Ti-3Al-2.5V, Commercially Pure, and Others)

Nickel & Alloys

(Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

(Grade Type Analysis: Waspaloy, Inconel 625, Inconel 718, and Others)

Steel & Alloys

(Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

{Grade Type Analysis: 320 Series (304/304L, 321, and Others), 21-6-9, and Others}

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aerospace Tubes Market, by Sales Channel Type

Direct Sales (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Distributor Sales (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aerospace Tubes Market, by Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , the UK, Russia , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: Japan , China , India , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Country Analysis: Brazil , Saudi Arabia , and Others)

