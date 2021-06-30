DJ Magnit notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) Magnit notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 30-Jun-2021 / 17:15 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Magnit notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them Krasnodar, Russia (June 30, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the change of stake of ordinary shares in the charter capital of PJSC "Magnit" owned by the member of the Management Board Dei Maria Viktorovna. On June 30, 2021 the Company was notified on the following changes of share of Dei Maria Viktorovna in the charter capital: Date of Share in the charter change Share in the charter Share in the charter Share in the charter capital after change capital before change capital before change capital after change June 28, 2021 0.018050% 0.018050% 0.010642% 0.010642% Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated ?) Name Dei Maria Viktorovna 2 Reason for the notification a. Member of the collective executive body (Management Board) of PJSC "Magnit" Position/status b. Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a. Name Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" b. LEI 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the financial instrument, type of Share instrument Identification code ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 b. Nature of the transaction Disposal of PJSC "Magnit" shares Price (RUB.) Volume 5,312.50 41 5,312.50 70 5,312.50 45 5,312.50 70 5,312.50 44 c. 5,312.50 1 Price(s) and volume(s) 5,312.50 20 5,312.50 40 5,312.50 204 5,312.50 5,787 5,312.50 59 5,312.50 1,169 Aggregated information Price (RUB.) Aggregated volume d. - Aggregated volume 5,312.50 7,550 e.

Date of the transaction June 28, 2021 f.

Place of the transaction Moscow Exchange (MISX)

For further information, please contact: Dina Chistyak Director for Investor Relations dina_chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 Media Inquiries Twitter press@magnit.ru @MagnitIR Note to editors Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of March 31, 2021, Magnit operated 39 distribution centers and 21,900 stores (15,098 convenience, 471 supermarkets and 6,331 drogerie stores) in 3,770 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the audited IFRS 16 results for FY 2020, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,553.8 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 178.2 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB.

