Mittwoch, 30.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
TAAT Global Q2 Zahlen: 317% Wachstum! - Schneller und stärker als erwartet!
Magnit notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

DJ Magnit notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) 
Magnit notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated 
with them 
30-Jun-2021 / 17:15 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
Magnit notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated 
with them 
 
Krasnodar, Russia (June 30, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, 
announces the change of stake of ordinary shares in the charter capital of PJSC "Magnit" owned by the member of the 
Management Board Dei Maria Viktorovna. 
 
On June 30, 2021 the Company was notified on the following changes of share of Dei Maria Viktorovna in the charter 
capital: 
 
 
 
Date of                                            Share in the charter 
change    Share in the charter    Share in the charter    Share in the charter   capital after change 
       capital before change   capital before change   capital after change 
 
June 28, 2021 0.018050%         0.018050%         0.010642%         0.010642% Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 
1          Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
?) 
          Name                        Dei Maria Viktorovna 
2          Reason for the notification 
 a.                                  Member of the collective executive body 
                                    (Management Board) of PJSC "Magnit" 
          Position/status 
 b. 
 
          Initial notification/ Amendment          Initial notification 
3          Details of the issuer 
 a.         Name                        Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" 
 
 b.         LEI                        2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
 
 
4 
          Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each 
          type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 a.         Description of the financial instrument, type of  Share 
          instrument Identification code 
                                    ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 
 b. 
 
          Nature of the transaction             Disposal of PJSC "Magnit" shares 
                                    Price (RUB.) 
                                           Volume 
 
                                    5,312.50    41 
                                    5,312.50    70 
                                    5,312.50    45 
                                    5,312.50    70 
                                    5,312.50    44 
 
 c.                                  5,312.50    1 
          Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                    5,312.50    20 
                                    5,312.50    40 
                                    5,312.50    204 
                                    5,312.50    5,787 
                                    5,312.50    59 
                                    5,312.50    1,169 
          Aggregated information             Price (RUB.) Aggregated volume 
 d.         - Aggregated volume              5,312.50   7,550 
 e.

Date of the transaction June 28, 2021 f.

Place of the transaction Moscow Exchange (MISX) 

For further information, please contact: 
 
 
       Dina Chistyak 
       Director for Investor Relations 
       dina_chistyak@magnit.ru 
       Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 
 
       Media Inquiries          Twitter 
       press@magnit.ru          @MagnitIR 
 
 
       Note to editors 
 
       Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is 
       headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of March 31, 2021, Magnit operated 39 
       distribution centers and 21,900 stores (15,098 convenience, 471 supermarkets and 6,331 drogerie stores) 
       in 3,770 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. 
       In accordance with the audited IFRS 16 results for FY 2020, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,553.8 billion 
       and an EBITDA of RUB 178.2 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) 
       and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's 
       of BB. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      US55953Q2021 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      MGNT 
LEI Code:    2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  114681 
EQS News ID:  1213967 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1213967&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 30, 2021 10:16 ET (14:16 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
