Mittwoch, 30.06.2021
TAAT Global Q2 Zahlen: 317% Wachstum! - Schneller und stärker als erwartet!
GlobeNewswire
30.06.2021 | 16:53
NEO Finance AB: NEO Finance bought out 400K EUR bond issue

NEO Finance is pleased to announce that the Company has successfully redeemed
400K EUR bond issue released on July 2, 2018. 

The company succeeded to refinance on July 2, 2018, released bond issue on
favorable terms, avoiding higher interest rates. To redeem the bond issue NEO
Finance used a part of under the loan agreement borrowed 180K EUR on June 4,
2021, paying 7% annual interest, as well, the Company used the 250K EUR
investments attracted by bond issue on June 25, 2021 with 7.5% annual interest. 

Following the successful implementation of the objectives, NEO Finance plans to
redeem two more bond issues in the Q4 of this year: 300K EUR issued on October
2, 2018 and the 400K EUR issued on November 23, 2018. The Company also plans to
attract investments by issuing new bonds or concluding loan agreements. 

Head of Adminstration

Aleksejus Loskutovas

Email: aleksejus@neofinance.com
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
