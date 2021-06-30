Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.06.2021
TAAT Global Q2 Zahlen: 317% Wachstum! - Schneller und stärker als erwartet!
WKN: 939940 ISIN: NO0010031479 Ticker-Symbol: NBA 
GlobeNewswire
30.06.2021 | 17:29
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in DNB ASA (373/21)

Oslo Børs has decided to delist DNB ASA of June 30, 2021. Consequently, trading
in shares admitted to trading on the First North NOK segment at Nasdaq
Stockholm AB has ceased. 

Short name:   DNBo    
----------------------------
ISIN code:   NO0010031479
----------------------------
Order book ID: 63626    
----------------------------

The last day of trading is July 1, 2021.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance Stockholm, telephone + 46 8 405 72 80. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
