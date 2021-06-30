Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.06.2021
TAAT Global Q2 Zahlen: 317% Wachstum! - Schneller und stärker als erwartet!
WKN: A0J2PP ISIN: SE0001338039 
Stuttgart
30.06.21
16:57 Uhr
2,550 Euro
-0,065
-2,49 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.06.2021
Increased number of shares in Formpipe

Following the exercise of the warrant program 2018/2021 new shares have been issued and the number of shares and votes in the Company has increased by 262,150 and the share capital has increased by SEK 26,215.00.

Following this increase, the number of outstanding shares and votes in the company amounts to 53,726,057 and the share capital amounts to SEK 5,372,605.70.


For additional information, contact:

Christian Sundin, President and CEO of Formpipe, +46 705 67 73 85

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________

This is a translation of the original Swedish version. In the event of any discrepancies between the two versions, the original Swedish version shall take precedence.

The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 05.25 PM CEST June 30, 2021.

Formpipe builds valuable relationships between data and people. Driven by our core values, since 2004 we have developed premium software that provides you with the right information, in the right context, at the right time. Every time. We help over 5,500 clients worldwide to digitize and automate business processes.

Together with our customers and partners, we co-create a digital society where people thrive. We have offices in Sweden, Denmark, United Kingdom, USA and Germany. Formpipe Software is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Stockholm.


Attachment

  • Press release 2021-06-30 - Increased number of shares in Formpipe (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f2ca23f4-1d0a-476d-a424-16f3ae954bcf)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
