Scientists in the U.S. developed a new cathode design for lithium-ion batteries that they say could open up a range of different materials for further research. The group has high hopes that the discovery can quickly be brought to scale, easing some of the growing concerns around supply chains for battery materials.Energy storage has a vital role to play in the transition to clean, renewable energy sources. And while other battery types, and other forms of storage entirely, are out there, lithium-ion will likely represent the largest share of storage projects connecting to the world's electricity ...

