Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 30.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
TAAT Global Q2 Zahlen: 317% Wachstum! - Schneller und stärker als erwartet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CRFP ISIN: SE0016101844 Ticker-Symbol: 1I9A 
Tradegate
30.06.21
16:47 Uhr
14,365 Euro
+0,700
+5,12 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SINCH AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SINCH AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,14014,28018:28
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.06.2021 | 17:41
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sinch AB (publ): Change in number of shares and votes in Sinch AB (publ)

Stockholm, Sweden - Sinch AB (publ) - XSTO: SINCH

As of 30 June 2021, there are 722,672,110 shares and votes in Sinch AB (publ), reg. no. 556882-8908 ("Sinch").

The change in the number of shares and votes is a result of the annual general meeting's resolution on a share split, whereby each share was divided into ten shares (10:1). The record date was 18 June 2021. Before the share split, the number of shares and votes was 72,267,211.

For further information, please contact

Thomas Heath
Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Investor Relations
Sinch AB

About Sinch

Sinch brings businesses and people closer with tools enabling personal engagement. Its leading cloud communications platform lets businesses reach every mobile phone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, voice and video. Sinch is a trusted software provider to mobile operators, and its platform powers business-critical communications for many of the world's largest companies. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since its foundation in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has local presence in more than 40 countries. Shares are traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Visit us at sinch.com.

This information is information that Sinch AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act (1991:980). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 17:31 CEST on 30 June 2021.

Attachment

  • 20210630_Sinch_change_number_of_shares_ENG (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/fb12f861-b4bf-4a4e-944e-2485a27d1ca3)

SINCH-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.