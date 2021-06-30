Regulatory News:

Korian (Paris:KORI):

The Combined General Meeting of shareholders held on 27 May 2021 (the "Meeting") decided to pay a dividend of €0.30 per share for the financial year 2020, with an option to receive payment in new shares.

The issue price of the new shares was set at €30.14, corresponding to 95 of the average of the opening share price of Korian shares on the regulated market Euronext Paris for the 20 trading days preceding the date of the Meeting, less the net amount of dividend per share, i.e. €0.30, rounded up to the higher euro cent.

The option for payment of the dividend in shares, which was opened on 8 June 2021, closed on 25 June 2021. This option was taken up by 51.1%.

This transaction results in the issuance of 536,224 new ordinary shares of the Company, representing 0.51% of the capital and voting rights.

The settlement date of the shares and their admission to trading on the regulated market Euronext Paris will take place on 1st July 2021.

The shares will be subject to all the clauses of the Company's articles of association. As from their issuance, the shares will be fully assimilated to the ordinary shares forming the Company's share capital.

The payment in cash will be paid to shareholders who have not opted for payment in shares on 1st July 2021.

Next communication:

29 July 2021 Half-year revenue and results (incl. SFAF audiowebcast meeting)

About Korian

Korian, the leading European care services group for elderly and fragile people. www.korian.com

Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris Section A since November 2006 and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and MSCI Global Small Cap

Euronext ticker: KORI ISIN: FR0010386334 Reuters: KORI.PA Bloomberg: KORI.FP

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210630005779/en/

Contacts:

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Sarah Mingham

VP Investor Relations

& Financing

sarah.mingham@korian.com

Tel: +33 (0)1 55 37 53 55

Carole Alexandre

Deputy Head of

Investor Relations

carole.alexandre@korian.com

Tel: +33 (0)7 64 65 22 44

MEDIA CONTACTS

Jean-Marc Plantade

Head of Press Relations

jean-marc.plantade@korian.fr

Tel: +33 (0)7 62 90 32 58

Cyrille Lachèvre

Deputy Head of Press Relations

cyrille.lachevre@korian.fr

Tel: +33 (0)7 61 53 54 86

Marjorie Castoriadis

Head of Media Relations

marjorie.castoriadis@korian.fr

Tel: +33 (0)7 63 59 88 81