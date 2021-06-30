- (PLX AI) - Meyer Burger Technology launches private placement of up to 160 million new shares and EUR 125 million green convertible bonds.
- • Proceeds from the offerings will provide Meyer Burger with additional financial flexibility to accelerate its ongoing transformation to a leading European manufacturer of solar cells and modules
- • New shares to be listed July 5
- • Bonds will be issued with a denomination of EUR 100,000 per Bond at 100% of their principal amount and are expected to carry a coupon between 2.75% and 3.25% per annum
