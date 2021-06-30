Regulatory News:

With effect from 30 June 2021, after the close, the liquidity and market surveillance contract entrusted by SEB SA (Paris:SK) to ODDO BHF SCA and NATIXIS has been terminated.

At that date, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:

16,641 shares

2,452,510.44 euros

As a reminder, at the time of the latest biannual report on SEB SA's liquidity contract at 31 December 2020, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:

15,462 shares

2,380,757.92 euros

Purchase: 240 transactions; 14,490 shares and 2,092,047 euros

Sale: 140 transactions; 13,714 shares and 1,996,587 euros

IMPLEMENTATION OF A LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

As of 1 July 2021, and for a period of one year, automatically renewable, SEB SA has entrusted ROTHSCHILD MARTIN MAUREL with the implementation of a liquidity contract in accordance with the provisions of the legal framework in force, in particular Regulation (EU) No. 596. 2014 of the European Parliament and of the European Council of 16 April 2014, the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/908 of 26 February 2016, Articles L. 225-209 et seq. of the French Commercial Code, Decision No. 2018-01 of the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers) of 2 July 2018 (the "AMF Decision") and the texts referred to therein.

The purpose of this contract is for ROTHSCHILD MARTIN MAUREL to ensure liquidity and activity for SEB shares on Euronext Paris.

2,000,000 euros in cash have been allocated to the liquidity account for the implementation of this contract.

This contract will be suspended:

- in the cases provided for in Article 5 of the AMF Decision; or

- at the request of SEB SA for technical reasons (e.g. the counting of shares entitled to vote before a general meeting, or the counting of shares entitled to dividends before the coupon is detached) for a period defined by SEB SA.

This agreement may be terminated at any time by SEB SA without notice, or by ROTHSCHILD MARTIN MAUREL with one month's notice.

Upcoming events 2021 July 23 before market opens H1 2021 sales and results October 26 after market closes 9-month 2021 sales and financial data

Find us on www.groupeseb.com

World reference in small domestic equipment, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of 31 top brands including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor, marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling more than 360 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness and client service. Present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales of €6.9 billion in 2020 and has more than 33,000 employees worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210630005817/en/

Contacts:

Investor/Analyst Relations

Groupe SEB

Financial Communication and IR Dept

Isabelle Posth

Raphaël Hoffstetter

comfin@groupeseb.com

Tel: 33 (0) 4 72 18 16 04

Media Relations

Groupe SEB

Corporate Communication Dept

Cathy Pianon

Anissa Djaadi

com@groupeseb.com

Tél. 33 (0) 6 33 13 02 00

Tél. 33 (0) 6 88 20 90 88

Image Sept

Caroline Simon

Claire Doligez

Isabelle Dunoyer de Segonzac

caroline.simon@image7.fr

cdoligez@image7.fr

isegonzac@image7.fr

Phone: 33 (0) 1 53 70 74 70