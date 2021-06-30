Anzeige
30.06.2021
JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, June 30

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31stMay 2021 was as follows:

Company NameDateNAV per Ordinary Share
JZ Capital Partners Limited31st May 2021US$ 4.21

JZCP's NAV at 31 May 2021 is $4.21 per share ($4.19 at 30 April 2021), the increase in NAV of 2 cents per share is due to net investment gains of 6 cents, net investment income of 2 cents offset by net foreign exchange losses of (2) cents, movement in the fair value of the CULS of (1) cent and expenses and finance costs of (3) cents.

Below is a summary of the Company's assets and liabilities at 31st May 2021:

AssetsUS$'000
Private Investments 1464,353
Cash and Cash equivalents65,475
Other Receivables9
Total Assets529,837
Liabilities
ZDP shares -maturity date 1st October 202276,514
CULS - maturity date 30th July 202155,793
Senior debt - maturity date 12th June 2022 268,730
Other liabilities2,522
Total Liabilities203,559
Net Asset Value326,278
Number of Ordinary shares in issue77,474,175
Net Assets Value per Ordinary share$4.21
1 Includes the company's investment in Salter Labs valued at approximately $41 million. The company announced the realisation of Salter Labs on 18 June 2021
2Following the realisation of Salter Labs (see above) the company has subsequently repaid approximately $33 million of the senior debt outstanding at 31 May 2021 (this repayment is not reflected in the May balance of $68.7 Million).

Enquiries:

Company website: www.jzcp.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited Email: jzcp@ntrs.com

