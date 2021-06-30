JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31stMay 2021 was as follows:

Company Name Date NAV per Ordinary Share JZ Capital Partners Limited 31st May 2021 US$ 4.21

JZCP's NAV at 31 May 2021 is $4.21 per share ($4.19 at 30 April 2021), the increase in NAV of 2 cents per share is due to net investment gains of 6 cents, net investment income of 2 cents offset by net foreign exchange losses of (2) cents, movement in the fair value of the CULS of (1) cent and expenses and finance costs of (3) cents.

Below is a summary of the Company's assets and liabilities at 31st May 2021:

Assets US$'000 Private Investments 1 464,353 Cash and Cash equivalents 65,475 Other Receivables 9 Total Assets 529,837 Liabilities ZDP shares -maturity date 1st October 2022 76,514 CULS - maturity date 30th July 2021 55,793 Senior debt - maturity date 12th June 2022 2 68,730 Other liabilities 2,522 Total Liabilities 203,559 Net Asset Value 326,278 Number of Ordinary shares in issue 77,474,175 Net Assets Value per Ordinary share $4.21 1 Includes the company's investment in Salter Labs valued at approximately $41 million. The company announced the realisation of Salter Labs on 18 June 2021 2Following the realisation of Salter Labs (see above) the company has subsequently repaid approximately $33 million of the senior debt outstanding at 31 May 2021 (this repayment is not reflected in the May balance of $68.7 Million).



Enquiries:

Company website: www.jzcp.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited Email: jzcp@ntrs.com