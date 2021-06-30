JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)
London, June 30
JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44
Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")
The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31stMay 2021 was as follows:
|Company Name
|Date
|NAV per Ordinary Share
|JZ Capital Partners Limited
|31st May 2021
|US$ 4.21
JZCP's NAV at 31 May 2021 is $4.21 per share ($4.19 at 30 April 2021), the increase in NAV of 2 cents per share is due to net investment gains of 6 cents, net investment income of 2 cents offset by net foreign exchange losses of (2) cents, movement in the fair value of the CULS of (1) cent and expenses and finance costs of (3) cents.
Below is a summary of the Company's assets and liabilities at 31st May 2021:
|Assets
|US$'000
|Private Investments 1
|464,353
|Cash and Cash equivalents
|65,475
|Other Receivables
|9
|Total Assets
|529,837
|Liabilities
|ZDP shares -maturity date 1st October 2022
|76,514
|CULS - maturity date 30th July 2021
|55,793
|Senior debt - maturity date 12th June 2022 2
|68,730
|Other liabilities
|2,522
|Total Liabilities
|203,559
|Net Asset Value
|326,278
|Number of Ordinary shares in issue
|77,474,175
|Net Assets Value per Ordinary share
|$4.21
|1 Includes the company's investment in Salter Labs valued at approximately $41 million. The company announced the realisation of Salter Labs on 18 June 2021
|2Following the realisation of Salter Labs (see above) the company has subsequently repaid approximately $33 million of the senior debt outstanding at 31 May 2021 (this repayment is not reflected in the May balance of $68.7 Million).
