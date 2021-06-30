DGAP-News: Fiven ASA / Key word(s): Bond

Fiven ASA: Fiven ASA to redeem its senior secured bonds



30.06.2021 / 19:30

PRESS RELEASE 30 June 2021

Fiven ASA to redeem its outstanding up to EUR 100,000,000 senior secured callable floating rate bonds with ISIN SE0012453850

We refer to the outstanding up to EUR 100,000,000 senior secured callable floating rate bonds issued by Fiven ASA ("Fiven") with ISIN SE0012453850 (the "Bonds") and to the terms and conditions of the Bonds (the "Terms and Conditions").

Reference is further made to a call notice dated 10 June 2021, in which Fiven informed the holders of the Bonds that it exercises its option to redeem all outstanding Bonds in full pursuant to Clause 9.3 (Voluntary total redemption (call option)) of the Terms and Conditions (the "Call Notice"), on 8 July 2021 (the "Redemption Date"). Fiven's obligation to redeem the Bonds on the Redemption Date is conditioned upon Fiven issuing senior secured sustainability-linked floating rate bonds on terms that are acceptable for Fiven (the "New Bonds") and fulfilling the conditions precedent for disbursement of the net proceeds from the issue of the New Bonds which are, among other things, to be applied towards financing the redemption of the Bonds (the "Financing Condition").

Fiven hereby confirms that the Financing Condition is fulfilled and undertakes to unconditionally redeem the outstanding Bonds on 8 July 2021 in accordance with the Call Notice.

For further information, please contact:

Stein Erik Ommundsen, Group CFO and General Manager

+47 975 10 481, Stein.E.Ommundsen@Fiven.com

Stefan Mokros, IR Manager

+49 221 6507 6097, stefan.mokros@fiven.com

This information is information that Fiven ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 18:00 CET on 30 June 2021.

