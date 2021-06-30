Gamra Ventures Ltd: Gamra Ventures Launching Flooz For Creators and Influencers

Parent company Gamra Ventures announces Flooz, a new platform designed for digital creators to earn revenue by promoting their content.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Welcome to the new world of online content creation. Flooz is aiming to empower and fund the emerging creative class by providing its creators with a platform to tell their stories as they want to tell them, with out the restrictions and borders of other social media outlets.

Their services for creators include providing creators with a personalized website, payment programs, insights and analytics tools to help each creator understand their client base and deliver content tailored to their wants. Flooz is as always putting the creator first. To learn more about Flooz, visit https://flooz.link

Even in its beta phase, Flooz has already attracted a lot of buzz from creators all over the world thanks to their creative partners and their collective reach of over 15 million people. Flooz recently announced that it will be partnering up with popular influencers. One of the first will be Kane Trujillo, famously known on TikTok as @Kane (Formerly known as @Neumane). Kane Trujillo, one of Flooz's original partners, has himself a reach of more than 2.9 million followers.

Flooz has relied primarily on its relationships with creators to get the word out. Information on the new platform can be found on either the blog of its founder, Lamine Abdallah Cheloufi, or the official Flooz website .

A spokesperson for Flooz said, "We believe that the future of work is driven by you being simply and unapologetically you. We're here to give you everything you need to do that."

"With Flooz, a creator can launch their content and fans will be able to support that creator's content. You will finally be able to truly support your favorite creatives as well as directly contributing to their success. It's basically replacing the 'like' button with an 'I'm supporting you' button."

This decision was made by the founder with hopes to humanize the online world while also providing a way that anyone could use to support their favorite creators. The platform allows for quick and convenient ways for fans to support creators.

About Flooz:

Flooz offers a bright and lucrative future for content creators, offering invaluable support and stability. Flooz is pioneering digital solutions to help create a future that content creators need and deserve. For more information about Flooz, and to read their Manifesto, visit https://Flooz.link

