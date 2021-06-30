Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.06.2021
TAAT Global Q2-Zahlen: 317% Wachstum!
WKN: A2QES5 ISIN: CA8525403017 Ticker-Symbol: 61N1 
Frankfurt
30.06.21
15:59 Uhr
0,290 Euro
+0,010
+3,57 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
30.06.2021 | 21:20
107 Leser

(0)

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd: StageZero Life Sciences Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting

With Record Turnout Majority of Votes Support Directors

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd (TSX:SZLS) ("StageZero" or the "Company") is pleased to report that shareholders, voted in favour of the tabled resolutions, including the election of all nominee directors listed in the Company's management information circular dated May 10, 2021 (the "Circular"), at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 30, 2021 (the "Meeting").

With more than 20% of the shares voted, this is the largest shareholder participation in the Company's recent history. Approximately 1.3% of shareholders opposed the motions.

The results of the vote for the election of directors are as follows:

  • James Howard-Tripp - 56% votes for
  • Rory Riggs - 76% votes for
  • Harry Glorikian - 70% votes for
  • Garth MacRae - 70% votes for

In addition to the election of directors, shareholders voted in favour of the following matter:

  • Appointment of McGovern Hurley LLP as auditors of the Company with 86% votes for.

After consulting with shareholders, management decided to withdraw the consolidation resolution from consideration.

More specific details of the matters approved at the Meeting are set forth in the Circular and posted on the System for Electronic Data Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com. Voting results are released in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") requirements.

About StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd.
StageZero Life Sciences is dedicated to the early detection of multiple diseases through whole blood tests. The Company's next-generation test, Aristotle®, is the first-ever multi-cancer panel for simultaneously screening for 10 cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer. StageZero's full service, telehealth platform includes access to physicians and phlebotomists who can prescribe and draw samples for individuals and groups, and the Company operates a CAP accredited and CLIA certified high-complexity reference laboratory in Richmond, Virginia. In addition, leveraging its specialty in polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing for the early identification of cancer through blood, StageZero also provides both COVID PCR testing (swab and saliva) and blood test analysis (Antibody testing). For more information, please visit www.stagezerolifesciences.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements identified by words such as "expects", "will" and similar expressions, which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual events to differ materially from those projected herein. Investors should consult the Company's ongoing quarterly filings and annual reports for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Company Contacts:
James R. Howard-Tripp
Chairman & CEO

Rebecca Greco
Investor Relations
rgreco@stagezerols.com
Tel: 1-855-420-7140 Ext. 1838

SOURCE: StageZero Life Sciences Ltd



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/653790/StageZero-Life-Sciences-Announces-Results-of-Annual-and-Special-Meeting

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
