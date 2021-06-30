The Emerson Lima Group Is Trying To Change The Way That Families Feel About Real Estate. Find Out More Below

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Real estate can often feel disconnected from family life. With so many companies out there trying to get your business as you try and find the perfect home for your family, it can feel more like a big business rather than a real solution for your lives. In other words, like these businesses do not understand the family feel that goes into this big decision.

Emerson Lima Real Estate is trying to change this! A family run business inspired by a family lineage of real estate professionals, Emerson Lima is trying to put the focus back on families during their big decisions to buy and sell a new house.

They are able to accomplish this goal by refocusing the business mindset. To them, mindset is a way of thinking that enables you to uncover and see problems as opportunities. It is an understanding that everything around us is the result of someone having an idea and then executing it. This is exactly the same for buying a home. Someone had an idea to begin something new and wanted to act on it. Emerson Lima takes these ideas and runs with them to help families. In a business like real estate, there are many ups and downs. In order to surmount them all, you need to keep a good head on your shoulders and a good mindset. This is tremendously important for real estate, but in any business, particularly one you have been working in for 30 years, this is a crucial aspect of any successful entrepreneur.

In addition, Emerson Lima states that they always like to go the extra mile. They do their best to find good opportunities at fair prices, and show them that even though your commission is earned, you are their "partner" and look after you just like a partner or part of their family. This is what they call integrity.

With so many people to help as they move onto their next house, first house, or any property buying experience, Emerson Lima is focusing on expanding their business in the remaining months of 2021. The real estate industry is experiencing rapid changes due to the pandemic situation and new technologies and the creation of digital resources. New platforms, according to the company, are being released and they want to make sure they are reaching people on those platforms as well.

The Emerson Lima group is named after its founder, Emerson Lima. Emerson, motivated by family experience, jumped feet first into the world of real estate. Both his grandfather and father were raised in the real estate industry so it was very easy for him to take to the business and real estate world.

"I was motivated to start this business by my father and my Grandfather. In other words, I was raised into the business. With over 30 years of experience in International Real Estate, becoming my passion, I started my career working for my father's real estate company in Brazil, founded 65 years ago. Bachelor's degree in business administration, I used to manage over 2,000 leased properties and then over 500 real estate agents, experiencing all departments till I became Vice President of the company," Emerson says.

