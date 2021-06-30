Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2021) - Tracker Ventures Corp. (CSE: TKR) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Tracker") is pleased to announce, further to its news releases dated March 5, 2021 and December 8, 2020, that it has received conditional approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") for the Company's acquisition (the "Acquisition") of Contakt World Technologies Corp. ("Contakt World"). The Acquisition will constitute a "fundamental change" of the Company, as such term is defined in the rules and policies of the CSE. The Acquisition is to be effected by way of a three-cornered amalgamation, pursuant to an amalgamation agreement dated December 3, 2020 among the Company, its wholly-owned subsidiary, 1276313 B.C. LTD., Contakt World, Contakt LLC and certain founding shareholders of Contakt World.

Final approval and completion of the Acquisition is subject to the satisfaction of conditions precedent, including without limitation: (i) completion of a concurrent financing for minimum gross proceeds of $540,000; (ii) completion of the change in the Company's name to "Contakt World Technologies Corp."; (iii) completion of any and all outstanding CSE application documentation and payment of fees pursuant to CSE policies; and (iv) shareholders of the Company having approved the Acquisition.

A copy of the Form 2A listing statement in connection with the Acquisition was prepared in accordance with the policies of the CSE and will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the CSE website prior to the commencement of trading on the CSE.

About Contakt World

Contakt World is a technology company and ad agency innovating public health with the goal of becoming the most trustworthy, accessible and scalable digital public health and safety platform globally - addressing the needs of a post-pandemic world. Contakt World combines aggressive research and development, human-centered design, next-gen data integrations, and strategic health partnerships to empower and build mutual trust within communities, contributing towards health equity for users around the world. Contakt World's first suite of tools emerge from the urgency surrounding coronavirus to manage the pandemic through innovative contact tracing and case management spanning multiple modes of communication. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.contakt.world.

About Tracker Ventures Corp.

Tracker Ventures (CSE: TKR) (OTC: TLOOF) (FSE: B2I) is an analytics software company that leverages blockchain and digital asset technology to transform and modernize multiple industries. Tracker is taking a diversified approach to the analytics and technology space, delivering practical solutions in the health, finance, logistics and pharmaceutical industries. The Company's turnkey real-time tracking solutions offer the very latest in IoT and AI, providing valuable data and business intelligence to some of the world's leading brands.

