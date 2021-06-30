Anzeige
30.06.2021
22:46
TCS Group Holding PLC: issue of 2020 Sustainability Report - its first according to GRI Standards

DJ TCS Group Holding PLC: issue of 2020 Sustainability Report - its first according to GRI Standards 

TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS) 
TCS Group Holding PLC: issue of 2020 Sustainability Report - its first according to GRI Standards 
30-Jun-2021 / 23:11 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TCS Group Holding PLC: issue of 2020 Sustainability Report - its first according to GRI Standards 
 
Limassol, Cyprus - 30 June 2021. TCS Group Holding PLC (LI: TCS, MOEX: TCSG) ("Tinkoff" or the "Company"), Russia's 
leading provider of online financial and lifestyle services via its Tinkoff ecosystem, today announces the release 
today of its fourth sustainability (non-financial information and diversity statement) report and first in accordance 
with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Sustainability Reporting Standards, option 'Core'. 
The GRI Standards create a common language for organisations to report on their sustainability impacts in a consistent 
and credible way that meets the needs of multiple stakeholders. This enhances global comparability and transparency. 
The decision to prepare our Sustainability Report 2020 in accordance with GRI Standards is a logical consequence of the 
Company's relentless efforts to improve the quality of disclosures for our stakeholders, further embed sustainability 
principles into our Company's businesses and evidences our commitment to transparency and corporate social 
responsibility. 
The Sustainability Report 2020 contains information needed to understand the nature of the Tinkoff business, its 
material topics and related impacts and how these are managed. It shows the Group's economic, social and environmental 
sustainability initiatives now and for the future, as well as actions taken by the Company to support online and 
offline communities in Russia in response to COVID-19. We believe the 2020 report already represents a significant 
improvement relative to previous editions, yet we remain committed to further improve our non-financial disclosures 
according to GRI standards. The Report can be found on the Company's websites at www.tcsgh.com.cy and 
www.tinkoffgroup.com 
The Chairperson of the Company's Sustainability Committee, Margarita Hadjitofi commented: 
 
'Tinkoff Group takes its role as a market leader seriously, striving to be proactive and to also lead in 
sustainability. The commitment to sustainable practices is evident throughout the Tinkoff business and is central to 
the Board's strategy. Tinkoff Group is not only operationally successful but has the right moral compass and company 
ethos and sharing the 2020 non-financial results, this time prepared in accordance with GRI Standards, with our 
stakeholders and the wider public is a positive step to improving ESG disclosures. I am excited to be a part of this 
dynamic Board and to chair the Company's Sustainability Committee.' 
 
Oliver Hughes CEO, added: 
'In April Tinkoff Group joined UNEP FI, committing to the Principles for Responsible Banking, the framework for 
ensuring banks' strategy and practices align with the vision for the future set out in the Sustainable Development 
Goals and the Paris Climate Agreement. It is excellent that we are able to commit the Group publicly to this path. 
Tinkoff's unique business model had from day one and retains at its core developing a sustainable business and that, if 
perhaps understated, has long been deeply embedded in the Tinkoff DNA. I am pleased to share with you today the latest 
results of our efforts, which while there is much more to do, are an impressive statement of our track record and show 
our direction of travel. 
At the same time let me extend my thanks to the members of our new Sustainability Committee all of whom joined the 
Board this year and a warm welcome to Tatiana Polyakova, our first dedicated Head of Sustainability, who joined us 
recently.' 
In the next few weeks Tinkoff plans to hold a call with the broader capital markets community to discuss the key 
governance and organizational changes related to sustainability as well as to discuss the key highlights from the 2020 
Sustainability report. Details will be disclosed in due course. 
For enquiries: 
Tinkoff 
                Tinkoff 
Artem Lebedev 
PR Department          Larisa Chernysheva 
                IR Department 
+ 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2202) 
                + 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2312) 
Alexandr Leonov 
                Andrey Pavlov-Rusinov 
+ 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 35738) 
                ir@tinkoff.ru 
pr@tinkoff.ru

TCS Group Holding PLC

TCS Group Holding PLC is an innovative provider of online retail financial services. Its portfolio includes Tinkoff Bank, the mobile virtual network operator Tinkoff Mobile, Tinkoff Insurance, the management company Tinkoff Capital, Tinkoff Software DC, a network of development hubs in Russia's largest cities, and Tinkoff Education. The Group is currently developing the Tinkoff ecosystem, which offers financial and lifestyle services.

The Group was founded in 2006 by Russian entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov and has been listed on the London Stock Exchange and on the Moscow Exchange.

The Group's largest business is Tinkoff Bank, a fully online bank that serves over 13 million customers and represents the core of the Tinkoff ecosystem.

Tinkoff Bank is the second largest player in the Russian credit card market, with a share of 14.0%. The 2020 IFRS net income of TCS Group Holding PLC amounted to RUB 44.2 billion. The ROE was 40.6%.

With no branches, the Group serves all its customers remotely via online channels and a cloud-based call centre. To ensure smooth delivery of the Group's products, the Group has a proprietary nationwide network of representatives.

Global Finance named Tinkoff Bank the world's Best Digital Consumer Bank in 2018 and 2020, the Best Digital Consumer Bank in Russia in 2020, 2018, 2016 and 2015, and the Best Digital Consumer Bank in Central and Eastern Europe in 2019 and 2020. The Banker recognised Tinkoff Bank as the Bank of the Year in Russia in 2017 and 2013, and as the Best-performing Russian Bank in 2020. The bank's mobile app has consistently received top industry ratings and awards (by Deloitte in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and by Global Finance in 2018 and 2020) and in 2020, was ranked by Forbes among the top-3 Best Russian Employers. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US87238U2033 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     TCS 
LEI Code:   549300XQRN9MR54V1W18 
Sequence No.: 114695 
EQS News ID:  1214082 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1214082&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 30, 2021 16:13 ET (20:13 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
