Donnerstag, 01.07.2021
TAAT Global Q2-Zahlen: 317% Wachstum!
WKN: A111E5 ISIN: SE0002591420 Ticker-Symbol: 24T 
Tradegate
30.06.21
21:54 Uhr
6,680 Euro
+0,445
+7,14 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
01.07.2021 | 00:28
New Number of Shares and Votes in Tobii

The number of shares and votes in Tobii AB has increased by 325,132 as a result of exercise of warrants and stock options in accordance with the company's incentive programs.

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the last trading day of the month, there are in total 100,595,104 shares, of which 99,695,104 are ordinary shares and 900,000 are class C-shares, and the total 99,785,104 votes in the company. After the increase, the share capital amounts to SEK 730,012.01. The increase in the number of shares is due to the exercise of warrants and stock options in accordance with the Company's incentive programs.

This information is information that Tobii AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication on June 30, 2021, at 9.15 p.m. CET.

CONTACT:

Contact

Henrik Mawby, Head of Investor Relations, Tobii Group, phone: +46 (0)72 219 82 15, email: henrik.mawby@tobii.com

© 2021 PR Newswire
