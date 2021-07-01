CPR Cell Phone Repair Expands with a New Store in Georgia

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

MCDONOUGH, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / The CPR Cell Phone Repair Network is pleased to welcome a new franchise location in McDonough, Georgia. CPR McDonough is Ronak Patel's first location in Georgia to join the industry-leading network of mobile repair specialists.



"We are positive Ronak's new location will be a great addition to our network," said Chris Jourdan, Director of Franchise Operations at CPR Cell Phone Repair. "With Ronak's experience we have no doubt he will be successful at CPR!"



Customers who live in or near McDonough, GA are always welcome to stop into Ronak's new store when they need assistance with their device. His store is located in a shopping plaza right off a major highway, making it an excellent place to complete errands while waiting for your fast, affordable repair.



Their mom raised Ronak and his two sisters in McDonough, where he still resides. When Ronak isn't running his business, he enjoys self-development, lifting weights, and trying new food. He is very interested in fast cars, real estate, and business as a sport.



Ronak spent his young adult years delivering pizza and learning about entrepreneurship from his mom's pizza shop. As a PC gamer, he often took apart his computer to install upgrades and replace broken pieces, quickly realizing how much he loved doing it. After two years of studying Computer Information Systems at Georgia State University, he decided to drop out and use his savings to open his repair store called FixxTech. His existing establishment is converting to the CPR brand.



"I really believe in the brand and where it's going," said Ronak. "Glad to be part of the network."



From cracked screens to broken charging ports and more, Cell Phone Repair McDonough is your one-stop smartphone repair shop. In addition to smartphones, their expert technicians can fix tablets, laptops, computers, gaming consoles, and more!



To learn more about Ronak's McDonough store, please contact the store at the details provided below:



CPR Cell Phone Repair McDonough is located at:

1989 Jonesboro Rd

McDonough, GA 30253



Please contact the store at 678-782-5777 or via email: repairs@cpr-mcdonough.com

Please visit the website: www.cellphonerepair.com/mcdonough-ga

About CPR Cell Phone Repair

Founded in Orlando, Fla., in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest-growing mobile repair franchise in North America and operates over 850 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. In 2020, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 for the fifth consecutive year. Additionally, CPR was ranked in the top 50 of the list and placed second in the Electronics Repairs and Sales franchise business category. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

Media Contact

Chris Jourdan

Managing Director - Franchise Operations

chris.jourdan@cpr-corporate.com

877-392-6278 ext. 7711

SOURCE: CPR Cell Phone Repair

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/653838/CPR-Cell-Phone-Repair-Expands-with-a-New-Store-in-Georgia