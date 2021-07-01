Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Announces Management Cease Trade Order Has Been Extended to July 14, 2021

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (the "Company") (CSE:XOP)(LSE:COPL), announces its application for an extension to the management cease trade order (the "MCTO") originally granted by the Alberta Securities Commission on May 18, 2021 has been accepted. The MCTO is in respect of the Company's unaudited interim financial statements and the applicable CEO and CFO certifications in respect of such filings for the period ended March 31, 2021.

The MCTO will now expire on July 14, 2021. Under the terms of the MCTO and in accordance with National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"), the Company will continue to provide bi-weekly status reports while the MCTO is in effect.

About the Company

COPL is an international oil and gas exploration, development and production company actively pursuing opportunities in the United States through the acquisition of Atomic Oil and Gas LLC with operations in Converse County Wyoming, and in sub-Saharan Africa through its ShoreCan joint venture company in Nigeria, and independently in other countries.

