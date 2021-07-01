The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 01.07.2021Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 01.07.2021Aktien1 SE0016075063 Intellego Technologies AB2 US39959A1060 The Grove Inc.3 US00510M1045 Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc.4 CA00775X1006 Advance United Holdings Inc.5 SE0015961438 Aventura Group AB6 SE0016013460 Biosergen AB7 FI4000506902 Merus Power OYJ8 FI4000496716 Toivo Group OYJ9 SE0015949771 USWE Sports AB10 CA64132U1003 Nurosene Health Inc.11 CA8492111072 SpotLite360 Technologies Inc.12 SE0016075691 Creaspac AB13 SE0016074249 MilDef Group AB14 GG00BKTRRM22 RTW Venture Fund Ltd.15 US2350501019 DallasNews Corp.16 NL0015000GX8 Envipco Holding N.V.17 KYG465871120 Huazhu Group Ltd.Anleihen1 IT0005386922 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A.2 IT0005380446 Banco di Desio e della Brianza S.p.A.3 IT0005451197 Cassa Depositi e Prestiti S.p.A.4 IT0005397028 Credit Agricole Italia S.p.A.5 EU000A3KTGW6 Europäische Union6 IT0005364663 Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.7 XS2049317808 IVS Group S.A.8 DE000BLB9PQ6 Bayerische Landesbank9 DE000A3E5TK5 Fußballclub Gelsenkirchen-Schalke 04 e.V.10 DE000NLB3SC9 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-11 DE000NLB3SB1 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-12 DE000NLB3R67 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-13 DE000NLB3SA3 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-14 DE000NLB3R42 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-15 CH1101096621 Zürich, Kanton16 USY52758AE20 LG Chem Ltd.17 XS2357117881 Saga PLC18 XS2353099638 Crédit Agricole S.A.19 XS2360881549 DSV Panalpina Finance B.V.20 EU000A3KTGV8 Europäische Union21 DE000HLB24A5 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale22 DE000HLB23Z4 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale23 BE6329443962 Ontex Group N.V.