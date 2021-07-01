Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 01.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
TAAT Global Q2-Zahlen: 317% Wachstum!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DREX ISIN: SE0009663834 Ticker-Symbol: 5JL 
Tradegate
30.06.21
21:27 Uhr
1,640 Euro
+0,088
+5,67 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BAMBUSER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BAMBUSER AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6281,66330.06.
1,6321,65930.06.
PR Newswire
01.07.2021 | 07:34
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Adds Bambuser to the First North 25 Index of the Largest and most Traded Shares Listed on the First North Market

STOCKHOLM, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bambuser AB today announced it is joining the First North 25 index effective with the market open today 1 July 2021.

Bambuser's inclusion in the First North 25 index (Nasdaq Stockholm: FN25) was announced by Nasdaq in its latest semi-annual review of the index. First North 25 consists of the largest and most traded shares listed on the First North Growth Market.

The inclusion in the FN25 places Bambuser among an elite group of companies that have been selected based on market capitalization and trading volume. This list is reviewed and revised in January and July of each year.

Bambuser CEO Maryam Ghahremani said: "Bambuser is experiencing a tremendous period of growth, and we are honored that interest among the investor community is growing alongside that of the brands, retailers and other organizations our technology serves. We view this accomplishment as a testament to our value, and we are confident that the increased visibility that inclusion on the FN25 brings will catalyze greater interest among global investors, customers and partners around the world."

In addition to Bambuser, ALM Equity, Intervacc, Re:NewCell, CoinShares International, Thunderful Group, Desenio Group, Vestum, and Humble Group will be added to the index.

Contact information
Corporate Communications, Bambuser AB | +46 8 400 160 00 | ir@bambuser.com

Certified Adviser
Erik Penser Bank AB | +46 8 463 83 00 | certifiedadviser@penser.se

About Bambuser

Bambuser is a software company specializing in interactive live video streaming. The Company's primary product, Live Video Shopping, is a cloud-based software solution that is used by customers such as global e-commerce and retail businesses to host live shopping experiences on websites, mobile apps and social media. Bambuser was founded in 2007 and has its headquarters in Stockholm.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bambuser/r/nasdaq-adds-bambuser-to-the-first-north-25-index-of-the-largest-and-most-traded-shares-listed-on-the,c3377624

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15749/3377624/1439228.pdf

Release

BAMBUSER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.