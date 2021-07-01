- (PLX AI) - Worldline announces acquisition of 80% of Axepta Italy based on a € 220 million enterprise value.
- • With this deal, Worldline creates a joint venture with BNL banking group
- • Says commercial partnership aiming to leverage BNL's banking network in order to distribute Worldline's payment products and services to customers of the bank
- • Says strategic opportunity to expand Worldline's Merchant Services activities in the very promising Italian market
WORLDLINE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de