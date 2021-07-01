~Harld Peters will join Lineage Logistics as Senior Vice President, Europe, reporting to Mike McClendon, President International Operations and EVP, Network Optimization~

~Appointment is part of Lineage's European structure enhancement strategy~

Lineage Logistics, LLC ("Lineage" or the "Company"), one of the world's leading and most innovative temperature-controlled industrial REIT and logistics solutions providers, today announced the appointment of Harld Peters as Senior Vice President, Europe. In this role, Harld will oversee all European operations for the Company and will report to Mike McClendon, Lineage's President of International Operations and EVP of Network Optimization.

Peters brings extensive experience leading technology-driven transformation and accelerated growth, most recently serving as President of Northern Europe for global workforce solutions company, ManpowerGroup. He also spent more than two decades at UPS where he held key leadership positions across Europe and Asia, most recently as President of UPS China and previously as President for West Europe.

"We are thrilled to welcome Harld to the One Lineage Europe family, and I am confident he is the right leader for this critical position," said Mike McClendon, President International Operations and EVP, Network Optimization. "Harld has an impressive background in deploying intelligent growth strategies in Europe, which is particularly important for Lineage as we continue to expand regionally and with customers across our dynamic European facility footprint. I look forward to seeing the incredible impact he is going to make on our European operations and on the Company as a whole."

Peters' appointment is a part of Lineage's larger structure enhancement strategy for Europe, focused on evolving the organization to better meet the needs of Lineage's regional customers. Part of that strategy is engaging world class leaders who have the skills and passion to continue to grow Lineage's European network as well as developing sophisticated functions to serve as the backbone to support that network.

"I'm excited to join the world's leading cold storage logistics solutions provider, particularly at such a transformative time for the company and its European operations," said Harld Peters, SVP, Europe at Lineage Logistics. "I look forward to working with this talented team to build Lineage's brand presence in the region and provide the industry's best, most comprehensive customer experience."

Peters' appointment also comes on the heels of the Company's recent announcements of its intent to acquire Kloosterboer Group and the cold storage division of Claus Sørenson, two highly respected temperature-controlled logistics providers in Europe.

About Lineage Logistics

Lineage Logistics is one of the leading temperature-controlled industrial REIT and logistics solutions providers worldwide. It has a global network of over 350 strategically located facilities totaling over 2 billion cubic feet of capacity which spans 15 countries across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. Lineage's industry-leading expertise in end-to-end logistical solutions, its unrivaled real estate network, and development and deployment of innovative technology help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and most importantly, as a Visionary Partner of Feeding America, help feed the world. In recognition of the company's leading innovations and sustainability initiatives, Lineage was listed as No. 17 in the 2021 CNBC Disruptor 50 list, the No 1. Data Science company, and 23rd overall, on Fast Company's 2019 list of The World's Most Innovative Companies, in addition to being included on Fortune's Change The World list in 2020. (www.lineagelogistics.com)

