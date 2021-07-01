Global strategic alliance to leverage Sysmex's Plasma-Safe-SeqS technology

QIAGEN will use ultra-sensitive liquid biopsy applications in oncology

Alliance boosts QIAGEN's co-development of companion diagnostics with drug makers

QIAGEN expects significant benefits for pharma companies and cancer patients worldwide

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard:QIA) today announced a global strategic alliance with Japan's Sysmex Corporation (Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section [Ticker Code: 6869]) for the development and commercialization of cancer companion diagnostics, which will leverage both QIAGEN's leadership in this field and Sysmex's Plasma-Safe-SeqS technology for next generation sequencing (NGS).

The alliance aims to foster collaborations with pharmaceutical companies for the development of drug treatments for cancer and promote early clinical adoption of ultra-sensitive liquid biopsy companion diagnostics. QIAGEN and Sysmex have a longstanding partnership, which, for example, provides the ipsogen JAK2 blood-cancer test in Japan. Cancer companion-diagnostics products will be launched by QIAGEN and Sysmex in various regions of the world.

Genetic analysis of tumors makes it possible to identify the genes responsible for the development and spread of a tumor and to target treatment accordingly. But the traditional analysis of solid tumors is constrained by their heterogeneity varying concentrations of cancer cells, for example and by sample availability. Liquid biopsy addresses these challenges and, in combination with sensitive NGS, allows the evaluation of patients at different points of their cancer treatment. It enables doctors to spot new anomalies and adjust treatments to make them more precise, and to develop novel targeted therapies.

"Combining QIAGEN's global reach with Sysmex's NGS capabilities is an important milestone in advancing the use of NGS technologies in clinical decision-making and is a testament to our shared vision of using this powerful technology to improve outcomes for patients worldwide," said Jean-Pascal Viola, Senior Vice President, Head of the Molecular Diagnostics Business Area and Corporate Business Development at QIAGEN. "This alliance will add strong NGS capabilities to our regulatory and clinical expertise and commercialization, and help our partners in the pharmaceuticals industry by expanding our strong position and product offering in companion diagnostics. We look forward to this alliance creating significant benefits for our pharma partners and ultimately for treating patients."

"The alliance with QIAGEN promises Sysmex a great application for Sysmex's Plasma-Safe-SeqS technology, which can detect gene mutations of cancer in blood with ultra-high sensitivity. We believe that QIAGEN is the best for Sysmex to expand this globally," said Hiroshi Kanda, Member of the Managing Board and Senior Executive Officer, Head of Corporate Business Development at Sysmex.

QIAGEN is a pioneer in precision medicine. It is the global leader in collaborating with pharmaceuticals and biotechnology companies to co-develop companion diagnostics that detect genetic abnormalities and guide clinical decision-making. QIAGEN has an unmatched breadth and depth of technologies from NGS to polymerase chain reaction (PCR) for companion-diagnostics development. QIAGEN's portfolio includes ten PCR-based companion-diagnostics products that are approved by the FDA. They include therascreen EGFR for non-small cell lung cancer, therascreen KRAS for colorectal cancer and NSCL (including the G12C mutation), therascreen FGFR for urothelial cancer, therascreen PIK3CA for breast cancer based on tissue or plasma samples, and the therascreen BRAF kit for colorectal cancer.

QIAGEN has master collaboration agreements with more than 25 companies to develop and commercialize companion diagnostics for drugs in development a pipeline of potential products to advance precision medicine and benefit patients. QIAGEN has partnered with Illumina to broaden the use of NGS-based companion and other in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) kits in patient management.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Our sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare), Applied Testing (primarily forensics), Pharma (pharma and biotech companies) and Academia (life sciences research). As of March 31, 2021, QIAGEN employed approximately 5,700 people in over 35 locations worldwide. Further information can be found at http://www.qiagen.com.

About Sysmex

Sysmex Corporation is a world leader in clinical laboratory systemization and solutions, including laboratory diagnostics, laboratory automation and clinical information systems. Serving customers for more than 50 years, Sysmex focuses on technological leadership in diagnostic science and information tools that make a difference in the health of people worldwide. The company is also exploring emerging opportunities in the life science field. Its R&D efforts focus on the development of high-value-added testing and diagnostic technologies that are innovative, original and optimize individual health. Sysmex also seeks to leverage its state-of-the-art technologies for cell, gene and protein analysis. The company, headquartered in Kobe, Japan, has subsidiaries in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China and Asia Pacific and employs more than 9,000 employees worldwide. Sysmex Corporation is listed on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. For more information about Sysmex Corporation and its affiliate companies, please visit http://www.sysmex.co.jp/en/.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. To the extent that any of the statements contained herein relating to QIAGEN's products, collaborations markets, strategy or operating results, including without limitation its expected adjusted net sales and adjusted diluted earnings results, are forward-looking, such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve a number of uncertainties and risks. Such uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, risks associated with management of growth and international operations (including the effects of currency fluctuations, regulatory processes and dependence on logistics), variability of operating results and allocations between customer classes, the commercial development of markets for our products to customers in academia, pharma, applied testing and molecular diagnostics; changing relationships with customers, suppliers and strategic partners; competition; rapid or unexpected changes in technologies; fluctuations in demand for QIAGEN's products (including fluctuations due to general economic conditions, the level and timing of customers' funding, budgets and other factors); our ability to obtain regulatory approval of our products; difficulties in successfully adapting QIAGEN's products to integrated solutions and producing such products; the ability of QIAGEN to identify and develop new products and to differentiate and protect our products from competitors' products; market acceptance of QIAGEN's new products and the integration of acquired technologies and businesses. For further information, please refer to the discussions in reports that QIAGEN has filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Category: Corporate

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210630005971/en/

Contacts:

QIAGEN

Investor Relations

John Gilardi, +49 2103 29 11711

Phoebe Loh, +49 2103 29 11457

ir@QIAGEN.com

Public Relations

Thomas Theuringer, +49 2103 29 11826

Robert Reitze, +49 2103 29 11676

pr@QIAGEN.com