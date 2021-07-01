Regulatory News:

Europcar Mobility Group's (Paris:EUCAR) Combined Annual General Meeting was held on June 30, 2021 at Group's Headquarters, 13 ter boulevard Berthier in Paris, under the chairmanship of Mr. Alexandre de Juniac, Chairman of the Board of Directors. The quorum was equal to 73,01 %.

In light of the Covid-19 pandemic and in accordance with applicable laws and regulations, the Shareholders' Meeting of the Company was exceptionally held without the physical presence of its shareholders, in closed session.

Shareholders were able to follow the proceedings of the Shareholders' Meeting from a distance, which were webcasted live and are also available in replay mode on the Company's website at the following address: https://investors.europcar-group.com/fr/financial-documentation/shareholders-meeting.

This unique moment of information for the Company's shareholders gave the opportunity to Caroline Parot, CEO, and Luc Peligry, CFO, to provide an update on the "Connect" strategic plan, review the results for the year 2020 and share the outlook for 2021, in relation to the progressive recovery of the travel and leisure market.

In addition to these presentations, the General Meeting approved all thirty-eight resolutions submitted to the vote. In particular, it approved the annual and consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020.

The Shareholders' Meeting also approved the new composition of the Company's Board of Directors, in accordance with the new governance structure adopted by the Shareholders' Meeting of January 20, 2021. It has thus approved the ratification of the cooptation of Mrs. Sylvie Veilleux and Messrs. Alexandre de Juniac and Simon Franks as members of the Board of Directors; the extension of the term of office of Mrs. Caroline Parot as a member of the Board of Directors; the appointment of Mrs. Carol Sirou as a member of the Board of Directors and the appointment of Mr. Laurent David as an observer of the Board.

The complete results of the votes on the resolutions are available in the investor section, "Financial Information", sub-heading "Shareholders' Meetings" of the Group's Investor Relations website: http://investors.europcar-group.com.

H1 Results 2021 July 28, 2021 Q3 Results 2021 November 9, 2021

About Europcar Mobility Group

Europcar Mobility Group is a major player in mobility markets and listed on Euronext Paris. Europcar Mobility Group's purpose is to offer attractive alternatives to vehicle ownership, in a responsible and sustainable manner. With this in mind, the Group offers a wide range of car and van rental services be it for a few hours, a few days, a week, a month or more with a fleet that is already "C02 light" and equipped with the latest engines, and which will be increasingly "green" in the years to come (more than 1/3 electric and hybrid vehicles by 2023).

Customers' satisfaction is at the heart of the Group's ambition and that of its employees. It also fuels the ongoing development of new offerings in the Group's three service lines Professional, Leisure and Proximity which respond to the specific needs and use cases of both businesses and individuals. The Group's 4 major brands are: Europcar the European leader of car rental and light commercial vehicle rental, Goldcar the low-cost car-rental Leader in Europe, InterRent 'mid-tier' car rental and Ubeeqo one of the European leaders of round-trip car-sharing (BtoB, BtoC).

Europcar Mobility Group delivers its mobility solutions worldwide through an extensive network in over 140 countries (including wholly owned subsidiaries 18 in Europe, 1 in the USA, 2 in Australia and New Zealand completed by franchises and partners).

Further details on our website: www.europcar-mobility-group.com

