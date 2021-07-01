Anzeige
Donnerstag, 01.07.2021
TAAT Global Q2-Zahlen: 317% Wachstum!
WKN: A1XBAF ISIN: VGG0697K1066 Ticker-Symbol: 9A3 
München
30.06.21
09:08 Uhr
0,352 Euro
+0,002
+0,57 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
01.07.2021 | 08:08
Atlas Mara: ATLAS Mara Limited Announces Halt in Trading & Upcoming Reporting

Suspension of listing of shares (halt trading) and upcoming reporting

TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Consistent with the delay in Atlas Mara Limited (the 'Company') publishing its annual report and accounts due to the ongoing strategic review and engagement with the creditors of the group, the Company has requested that its ordinary shares be temporarily suspended ('halt trading') from the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and from trading on the London Stock Exchange with effect from 7:30 a.m. on 1 July 2021. This request has been granted, and accordingly the Company's ordinary shares will be suspended from the Official List and will halt trading on the London Stock Exchange from such time until such time as the financial results are published.

Upcoming reporting

As announced on 29 June 2021, the Company intends to publish its accounts for the 14-month period ending 28 February 2021 by 31 August 2021.

Contact Details:

Investors
Kojo Dufu, +1 212 883 4330

Media
Apella Advisors, +44(0) 7818 036 579
Anthony Silverman

About Atlas Mara

Atlas Mara Limited (LSE:ATMA) is a financial institution listed on the London Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.atlasmara.com.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Atlas Mara



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/653834/ATLAS-Mara-Limited-Announces-Halt-in-Trading-Upcoming-Reporting

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
